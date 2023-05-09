United States Football League Top 10 plays from Week 4 of 2023 USFL season Updated May. 9, 2023 6:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the USFL had it all: High-flying offensive outputs, defensive slugfests, and close games that kept the adrenaline up all the way through.

With so much action to choose from, it wasn't an easy task to pick the 10 best plays from the weekend. But we did so.

Here are the best 10 plays of Week 4.

10. Trey Williams, RB, New Jersey Generals

Williams made a host of defenders miss as he ducked and dodged his way to pay dirt on a 19-yard scamper against the Breakers. Williams had a stellar day on the ground despite the 20-17 loss, tallying 70 rushing yards on eight totes (8.8 yards per carry).

9. Jermaine Kelly Jr., CB, Memphis Showboats

Who says cornerbacks can't catch? Kelly put that adage to bed when he rose up to bring down an impressive INT for his Showboats. Even better about the play? It came in the end zone, preventing a would-be touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Donald Rutledge Jr. DB, Houston Gamblers

We're gonna stay on the defensive side of the ball for this one with another gem. This time, it was a jaw-shattering hit from Rutledge, who displaced a pass attempt with the tackle of the day. The big hit could be heard through viewers' television screens and was certainly felt by the man who received it.

7. Cameron Echols-Luper, WR, New Jersey Generals

Echols-Luper turned on the jets and let his feet fly as he rattled off a 62-yard dart to the end zone for the Generals' first points of the day. It was the first play of their fifth drive and injected the offense with some much-needed momentum.

6. Jeff McColluch, DE, Memphis Showboats

The Showboats were showboatin' in their rout of Michigan, and much of their handiwork came on the defensive end of the football. Case in point: This nifty strip-sack TD from McColluch, who got a chance to show off his wheels as he rumbled his way to the end zone.

5. Mark Thompson, RB, Houston Gamblers

Thompson had three TDs this past weekend. The guy was nearly untouchable Saturday, racking up 134 rushing yards on 13 attempts and placing himself on the top plays leaderboard with this tough 33-yard romp for a score.

4. Keke Chism, WR, Houston Gamblers

Houston gave Philadelphia's defense problems all afternoon in its 41-16 blowout of the Stars. Tackling was not the Stars' forte Saturday, but a large part of their troubles came as a result of Houston's toughness. Take this 54-yard TD grab by Chism, who did his due diligence to make sure he could waltz past the pylon unscathed.

3. Deon Cain, KR, Birmingham Stallions

We love a good kick return TD! Cain's 91-yard house call to buy his troupe the lead midway through the fourth quarter gave us exactly that, and was the go-ahead score Birmingham needed to move to 3-1 on the season.

2. Alex McGough, QB, Birmingham Stallions

Birmingham certainly doesn't win its last game without Cain, nor without McGough's big-time heroics. He won Offensive Player of the Week following a regal performance in Week 2, and he continues to stay hot. On this play in particular, he flexed his creative juices with some nifty scrambling, before finding Davion Davis in the back of the end zone to put his team up 17-12.

1. Elijah Jones, CB, Houston Gamblers

This week's list is chock-full of Gamblers. And when you put up 41 points in a game, you earn the right to multiple features on a top plays list. But Jones' defensive gem took the cake. He thwarted Philadelphia's attempt to string together some momentum with a dazzling one-handed pick. Again, who says corners can't catch? Don't you dare mention Jones' name in that conversation.

share