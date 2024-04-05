United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's UFL Week 2 picks Published Apr. 5, 2024 11:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 2 of the UFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered. Read below for my thoughts on UFL Week 2 on FOX and the FOX Sports app and more.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which quarterback will throw for the most passing yards?

Jordan Ta'amu, AJ McCarron, Matt Corral, Jarrett Guarantano

Ta’amu led the pack in passing yards last week, but I think DC would like to get more balance in the offense this week against a Houston team it should handle. AJ McCarron is the play for me, as he should have a ton of attempts and pile up a bunch of shorter to intermediate yardage.

Prediction: McCarron

2. Order the teams by who will score the most points from highest to lowest:

Michigan Panthers, Birmingham Stallions, Arlington Renegades, St Louis Battlehawks,

There’s little sign the Stallions machine is going to slow down, so Birmingham has to be the play, even with the Stallions taking on a good defensive unit in Michigan.

Prediction: Birmingham, St. Louis, Michigan, Arlington

3. Which player will have the most receptions?

Jontre Kirklin, Marcell Ateman, Keke Coutee, Kirk Merritt

Keke Coutee had just four catches last week, but if the running game can't get on track, he could be the beneficiary of a few more Ta’amu targets. I like Ateman here because I think McCarron will put it up quite a few times, and Ateman will likely be on many of those targets.

Prediction: Ateman

UFL Week 2 Gambling Guide, FOX Super 6 picks

4. Order the teams by who will have the most rushing yards from highest to lowest:

Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks, Houston Roughnecks , DC Defenders

Mike Nolan’s team is committed to the running game and defense. And that’s the best way to try and slow Birmingham down. If they don’t have the ball, they can’t beat you!

Prediction: Michigan, DC, St. Louis, Houston

5. Which team will win on the road in Week 2?

Birmingham Stallions, Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks , None

I don’t like either the Roughnecks or Renegades on the road this week, so by process of elimination, that only leaves one option — Birmingham. If you wanted to get bold with the high-risk/high-reward ‘none’ option, do that if you think the Panthers can pull off a second-straight upset.

Prediction: Birmingham

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Houston Roughnecks vs. DC Defenders

The Defenders should get back on track this week against a Houston team that didn't show much offensively last week.

Prediction: DC to win by at least 5 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will the final score be?

Prediction: 28-17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

