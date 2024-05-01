United Football League UFL 2024: Every touchdown from Week 5 Published May. 1, 2024 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 5 of the UFL featured a quartet of high-scoring games, as three teams (St. Louis Battlehawks, Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions) finished with 30-plus points. Through and through, there were standout plays on both ends of the ball.

Here's every touchdown from Week 5!

San Antonio Brahmas vs. Arlington Renegades

While Quinten Dormady threw three interceptions, the San Antonio Brahmas were able to string together a handful of touchdown drives and lean on a firm running game to get a 25-15 victory.

John Lovett led the way for the Brahmas, rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 7.3 yards per carry, while Morgan Ellison ran for 84 yards on 12 yards per carry. A bright spot for the Arlington Renegades was Luis Perez hitting wide receiver J.P. Payton — who finished the game with 119 receiving yards — for a 52-yard touchdown.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Roughnecks

This was the Adrian Martinez game for the Stallions, as the quarterback threw for 155 yards and also ran for an astounding 138 yards en route to a blowout 32-9 victory over the Houston Roughnecks.

Martinez finished with three 30-plus-yard carries while also throwing a 27-yard touchdown to tight end Jace Sternberger. Meanwhile, running backs Ricky Person Jr. and Larry Roundtree combined for three rushing touchdowns, while Birmingham ran for a combined 213 yards on 6.7 yards per carry.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. DC Defenders

St. Louis held a 20-12 lead at the end of the third quarter and then exploded for a 25-point fourth quarter and a 45-12 win.

All four of the Battlehawks' fourth-quarter touchdowns came off a defensive stop or turnover by the DC Defenders. Most notably, St. Louis quarterback AJ McCarron hit wide receiver Hakeem Butler for an 80-yard touchdown on the very first play after DC turned the ball over on downs. Then, one play after an interception, Battlehawks running back Jacob Saylors ran in a 9-yard score. The Defenders finished the game with four turnovers.

Michigan Panthers vs. Memphis Showboats

It was a total team victory for the Panthers, who put together a convincing 35-18 win over the Memphis Showboats.

Wes Hills powered in three rushing scores for Michigan, while Matthew Colburn also reached the end zone once on the ground. Defensively, the Panthers intercepted Showboats quarterback Troy Williams twice, while defensive end Breeland Speaks had three of their seven sacks.

