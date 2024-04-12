United Football League 2024 UFL Week 3 Predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Apr. 12, 2024 1:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Football is back and the UFL is kicking off its inaugural season after the merger of the USFL and XFL in late 2023. I'm glad to be able to get my football betting itch scratched in the spring.

So what happens this season? Can the Birmingham Stallions win a spring football crown for the third season in a row? Or will they be dethroned by a hungrier squad?

I'll be here every week to give you my best UFL bets, so if you are looking to throw down a few bucks on the games, I have you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into my favorite wagers for UFL Week 3.

All times ET

Memphis Showboats @ Birmingham Stallions (7 p.m Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

We all know Birmingham is the class of the league. The Stallions have won nine straight games dating back to last year.

But laying 7 points here seems a bit steep against a Memphis team that easily could be 2-0 as well, as they were on the wrong end of San Antonio’s miracle comeback last week.

Case Cookus and Memphis have done a great job controlling the clock this year. They held the ball for 39:32 vs. Houston and then 36:13 last week.

If the offense can do that again this week, they can hang around.

PICK: Showboats (+7) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

St. Louis Battlehawks @ San Antonio Brahmas (3 p.m. Sunday, ABC)

San Antonio has been living right this season.

The Brahmas beat D.C. on a fake punt opening weekend, and then they scored 12 points in the final 48 seconds in the aforementioned comeback against Memphis in Week 2.

Chase Garbers made the plays to get them there, but you have to think at some point the breaks will not go their way.

We’ll see how they deal with AJ McCarron, Marcell Ateman and an efficient Battlehawks offense that’s a 64-yard FG away from being 2-0 themselves.

PICK: Battlehawks (-1) to win by more than 1 point

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share