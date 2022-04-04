FIFA Men's World Cup
World Cup 2022 odds: Harry Kane, Ronaldo, Mbappe Lead Golden Boot futures

46 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this fall, and now that the draw has been set, football futures bettors are looking for any sure goal to boot up their bankrolls. 

One of those bets would be the Golden Boot, the award presented to the top goalscorer of the international extravaganza. 

Will Harry Kane — 2018’s Golden Boot winner — repeat his performance in Russia as he captains England with his prolific striking ability? Can Neymar lead Brazil’s formidable team in scoring as they attempt to win the World Cup for the first time since 2002? Will Ronaldo or Messi go on a tear in the fifth — and most likely last — Cup for both of these all-time greats?

As the World Cup approaches, let's take a look at the opening Golden Boot odds for the top players in the world (with all odds via FOX Bet). 

ODDS TO WIN 2022 GOLDEN BOOT*

Harry Kane: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Kylian Mbappe: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Cristiano Ronaldo: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Karim Benzema: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Lionel Messi: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Romelu Lukaku: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Raheem Sterling: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Neymar: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Diogo Jota: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Memphis Depay: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Vinicius Junior: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Kai Havertz: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Lautaro Martinez: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Antoine Griezmann: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Phil Foden: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

*Odds as of 4/4/2022

- Mbappe is the best player on a France team looking to repeat as champs. He has 15 goals so far for Paris Saint-Germain this season and is largely regarded as the best young player in the world. He scored four goals in 2018 and can further solidify his status with a strong showing in this World Cup.  

- Lionel Messi — Mbappe’s PSG teammate — is 34-years-old and looking to take his Argentine team deep into this tournament. Currently, at +1400, these odds will certainly shorten if Argentina can overcome their poor performances against European competition and go on a strong run. 

- Karim Benzima — scoring a goal a game this season for Real Madrid — is back on France after being kept off the team in 2018. The immensely talented forward is one of the best strikers of his generation and with a chip on his shoulder, he could be primed for an explosion this World Cup. 

- Looking for a longshot? Per FOX Sports research, Senegal's Sadio Mané has scored 111 goals for Liverpool since joining them in the 2016-17 season, with 52 of them coming since the start of 2019 (all comps). FOX Bet currently has him at +6600 to win the Golden Boot, with a whopping 38 players ahead of him with shorter odds. This could be a great value bet considering Senegal currently is projected to make it out of Group A at +450, alongside the Netherlands (-250).

So there you have it. Who are you throwing a couple of bucks down on to win the Golden Boot? Lock in on your favorite star and place your wagers now at FOX Bet!

