World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

The World Cup draw is officially in the books! And now that the groups are set, gamblers have a better idea of which countries to wager on ahead of Qatar.

Led by Christian Pulisic, the USA is grouped with teams like England and Iran. Will the USMNT be able to out-muster superstars like Three Lions' Harry Kane?

Not surprisingly, five-time champion Brazil is the betting favorite. The country's winning roster includes the likes of Neymar, but will the odds continue to be in Brazil's favor as the road to the Cup gets closer?

Let's take a look at the updated, post-draw odds for all 32 qualifying World Cup countries (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS FOR EVERY QUALIFYING COUNTRY FOR WORLD CUP 2022*

Brazil : +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

England : +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

France : +550 ( bet $10 to win $65 total )

Spain : +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Argentina : +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Germany : +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Portugal : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Belgium : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Netherlands : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Denmark : +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Uruguay : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Croatia : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Switzerland : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Senegal : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

United States : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Poland : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Ecuador: +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Serbia : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Mexico : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Cameroon : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Peru: +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Ukraine: +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Ghana: +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

South Korea : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Saudi Arabia : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Qatar : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Canada : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Morocco : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Japan: +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Wales: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

Tunisia: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

Iran : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Australia: +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Scotland: +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Costa Rica: +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010 total)

New Zealand: +200000 (bet $10 to win $20,010 total)



*Odds as of 4/1 /2022

The 2022 World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. Which team are you betting on to win it all? As always, be sure to check out FOX Bet to make your wagers.

