United Soccer League
World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team to win in Qatar World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team to win in Qatar
United Soccer League

World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

18 mins ago

The World Cup draw is officially in the books! And now that the groups are set, gamblers have a better idea of which countries to wager on ahead of Qatar.

Led by Christian Pulisic, the USA is grouped with teams like England and Iran. Will the USMNT be able to out-muster superstars like Three Lions' Harry Kane?

Not surprisingly, five-time champion Brazil is the betting favorite. The country's winning roster includes the likes of Neymar, but will the odds continue to be in Brazil's favor as the road to the Cup gets closer?

Let's take a look at the updated, post-draw odds for all 32 qualifying World Cup countries (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS FOR EVERY QUALIFYING COUNTRY FOR WORLD CUP 2022*

Brazil: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
England: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
France: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Spain: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Argentina: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Germany: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Portugal: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Belgium: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Netherlands: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Denmark: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Uruguay: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Croatia: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Switzerland: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Senegal: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
United States: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Poland: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)
Ecuador: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Serbia: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Mexico: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total
Cameroon: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Peru: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Ukraine: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Ghana: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
South Korea: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Saudi Arabia: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Qatar: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Canada: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Morocco: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Japan: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Wales: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)
Tunisia: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)
Iran: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Australia: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Scotland: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Costa Rica: +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010 total)
New Zealand: +200000 (bet $10 to win $20,010 total)

*Odds as of 4/1 /2022

The 2022 World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. Which team are you betting on to win it all? As always, be sure to check out FOX Bet to make your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from United Soccer League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes