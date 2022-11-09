FIFA World Cup 2022
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Shaq Moore?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Shaq Moore?

20 mins ago
Laken Litman
Laken Litman
College Football & Soccer Analyst

Player: Shaq Moore
Age: 26
Birthplace: Powder Springs, Georgia
Club: Nashville SC
Position: Full back
Team role: Reserve
USMNT caps: 15

Moore, 26, is one of Walker Zimmerman’s teammates on Nashville SC, which could give the USMNT some familiarity and continuity along a back line that needs some of that. Moore has 15 caps with the national team, making his debut in 2018 during a friendly against Ireland. He was an important player in helping the Americans win the 2021 CONCACAF Gold cup, and more recently was called in for four 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

Moore joined Nashville over the summer after playing most of his pro career overseas, though he did spend time in the FC Dallas academy when he was younger before heading to Europe.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

