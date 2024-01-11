United States U.S. international Emily Fox joins Arsenal from North Carolina Courage Published Jan. 11, 2024 3:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

United States defender Emily Fox signed with Arsenal on Thursday from North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 25-year-old Fox made her debut for the U.S. national team in 2018 and has played 39 times, starting all four of its games at last year's Women's World Cup.

Before her spell in North Carolina, for whom she made 19 appearances after joining in January 2023, Fox spent her first two seasons in the professional game at Racing Louisville.

"Emily has shown impressive development over recent seasons," Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said, "Her strengths in both phases will make her an important addition to our squad.

"At international level, the experience she’s built up gives her an excellent foundation to make the transition to English football."

Arsenal is in third place in the Women's Super League after 10 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

