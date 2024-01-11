United States
U.S. international Emily Fox joins Arsenal from North Carolina Courage
United States

U.S. international Emily Fox joins Arsenal from North Carolina Courage

Published Jan. 11, 2024 3:03 p.m. ET

United States defender Emily Fox signed with Arsenal on Thursday from North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 25-year-old Fox made her debut for the U.S. national team in 2018 and has played 39 times, starting all four of its games at last year's Women's World Cup.

Before her spell in North Carolina, for whom she made 19 appearances after joining in January 2023, Fox spent her first two seasons in the professional game at Racing Louisville.

"Emily has shown impressive development over recent seasons," Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said, "Her strengths in both phases will make her an important addition to our squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At international level, the experience she’s built up gives her an excellent foundation to make the transition to English football."

Arsenal is in third place in the Women's Super League after 10 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
United States
NWSL

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes