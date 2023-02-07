Chelsea
Former Chelsea player rescued from rubble in Turkey after earthquake
Chelsea

Former Chelsea player rescued from rubble in Turkey after earthquake

13 hours ago

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey, the Ghana Football Association said in a Twitter post Tuesday.

The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor. A club spokesman on Monday told Turkish media that Atsu was thought to be in a building that was brought down by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that struck southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. The death toll climbed above 7,700 and was expected to rise further.

Atsu’s whereabouts and condition were unconfirmed overnight until the Ghana FA posted an update on its official Twitter site on Tuesday saying: "We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued."

Atsu was receiving treatment but the GFA didn’t give details of any injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old Atsu joined Hatayspor, which is based in the southern city of Antakya, last year.

The quake hit early Monday and was centered in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras. It was felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt. Multiple aftershocks caused more destruction.

Later Tuesday, second-division club Yeni Malatyaspor confirmed that 28-year-old goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan died following the earthquake.

More than 6,000 buildings collapsed in Turkey alone and rescuers are racing to find survivors in freezing temperatures. Officials say as many as 1,500 buildings were destroyed in the Hatay province, just southwest of the earthquake’s epicenter and where the Hatayspor club is based.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from Chelsea Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Transfer deadline day: 10 moves that can make big differences
FIFA World Cup 2022

Transfer deadline day: 10 moves that can make big differences

January 31
Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork
Paris SG

Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork

January 31
Chelsea agrees to sign Enzo Fernández for Premier League record fee
English Premier League

Chelsea agrees to sign Enzo Fernández for Premier League record fee

January 31
Christian Pulisic linked with January move to AC Milan
English Premier League

Christian Pulisic linked with January move to AC Milan

January 24
Chelsea boss says 'no chance' Christian Pulisic leaves on loan
United States

Chelsea boss says 'no chance' Christian Pulisic leaves on loan

January 13
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes