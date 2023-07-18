English Premier League
Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has ACL surgery to continue injury woes
English Premier League

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has ACL surgery to continue injury woes

Published Jul. 18, 2023 2:45 p.m. ET

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, continuing the injury-hit start to his time at the English club.

The 22-year-old center back is beginning his rehabilitation at Chelsea's training ground, the team said Tuesday, while the squad travels to the United States for a preseason trip.

Fofana, who joined Chelsea from Leicester in 2022 for a reported fee of 75 million pounds (then $87 million), featured just 15 times for Chelsea in the Premier League last season as he suffered a number of injury setbacks.

This latest problem comes two years after the French player broke his leg in a preseason friendly for Leicester against Villarreal. That saw him miss a large part of the 2021-22 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
English Premier League
Chelsea
Wesley Fofana
share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ireland preparing for difficult WWC debut against co-host Australia

Ireland preparing for difficult WWC debut against co-host Australia

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes