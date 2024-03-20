Euro Cup
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a doubt for Euro 2024 after rupturing meniscus
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a doubt for Euro 2024 after rupturing meniscus

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has sustained another serious knee injury, just as he was close to returning from a torn ACL.

Madrid said Courtois ruptured the meniscus in his right knee during Tuesday's training session. The Belgian has not played since tearing the ACL in his left knee in August, two days before Madrid's first game of the season. He just recently returned to training after recovering from surgery.

Madrid did not give a timeline for how long Courtois will be out this time, saying only that "the injury will be monitored."

Courtois had said in December that he did not expect to be fit for this summer's European Championship in Germany because of the ACL injury, but that he was hoping to start playing for Madrid again before the end of the season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Thibaut Courtois
Belgium
Real Madrid
