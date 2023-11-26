FIFA Men's World Cup AC Milan starts Christian Pulisic, but his 15-year-old teammate makes history Published Nov. 26, 2023 12:59 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

AC Milan made a pair of headlining personnel decisions in its 1-0 win over Fiorentina on Saturday.

First, AC Milan started Christian Pulisic, placing him in its starting 11 after he recently missed the United States' matches in the Nations League due to muscle fatigue. The American returned to practice this week with the Italian club and played through the 61st minute of Saturday's fixture.

Later, 15-year-old AC Milan forward Francesco Camarda became the youngest player in Serie A history on Saturday.

Aged 15 years, 2 months, 16 days, Camarda came on in the 83rd minute of Saturday's match at the San Siro.

The previous youngest player in the Italian league was Wisdom Amey, who was 15 years, 274 days when he made his debut for Bologna in 2021.

Camarda, who was born in 2008, replaced Luka Jovic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

