United States AC Milan reportedly improves bid for Christian Pulisic to $21.8 million Published Jul. 5, 2023 2:11 p.m. ET

AC Milan has upped their efforts to pry Christian Pulisic away from Chelsea. After making an initial bid of $16.4 million for the United States men's national team star, the Italian giants have reportedly submitted a new bid worth $21.8 million.

That's still less than Lyon's aggressive opening bid of $27.2 million and less than what Chelsea is reportedly hoping to get for Pulisic, but 24-year-old American has signaled that he only wants a move to Milan, according to a report from ESPN on Monday.

Lyon, which finished fifth in the French Ligue 1 last season, is owned by American businessman John Textor, who also owns English Premier League side Crystal Palace, Brazil's Botafogo, and Belgium's RWD Molenbeek. All clubs are part of Textor's multi-club group Eagle Football.

Milan finished fourth in Serie A and will play in the UEFA Champions League next season, the latter of which is reportedly appealing to Pulisic. Pulisic became the first-ever American to play in and win the Champions League final in 2021.

