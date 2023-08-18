FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Women's World Cup odds: Oddsmaker previews Spain vs. England final Updated Aug. 18, 2023 5:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup oddsboard started with 32 teams vying for a championship.

It’s now down to the final two, with one thing for certain: A country that has never before won the Women’s World Cup will do so Sunday in Sydney, Australia.

Spain is a modest favorite over England in odds to win the Women’s World Cup final. Coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET, with the game kicking off at 6 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

BetMGM trader Seamus Magee helps dive into Spain vs. England betting action, and provides a glance at Saturday’s 4 a.m. ET third-place match between Sweden and host country Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three-Way or No Way

As of Friday afternoon, BetMGM has the three-way moneyline at Spain +160/England +185/Draw +210. And early bettors seem to like the slim chalk in what’s easily been the most popular betting market for the championship match.

"It’s been all on the three-way so far," Magee said. "Money has come in on Spain disproportionately to England. But Spain is a far better result on the futures book, so we’re in a good spot here."

To clarify: BetMGM would lose to a Spain victory in 90 minutes plus injury time. However, in the World Cup futures odds market, not many bettors leaned into Spain to win the tournament.

In fact, at BetMGM and certainly several other U.S.-based sportsbooks, Team USA was the only notable losing outcome behind the counter. The U.S. Women’s National Team was the pre-tourney favorite in Women’s World Cup futures odds, and bettors were all over Team USA to win its third straight Cup.

"Team USA was the only loser on the book, by a country mile," Magee said.

Once the USWNT tumbled to Sweden in the round of 16, BetMGM was practically assured of being a winner to any other champion.

"The futures market is all gravy," Magee said even before the semifinal matches, in which Spain beat Sweden 2-1 and England topped Australia 3-1.

BetMGM’s position hasn’t changed over the past couple of days, other than – as Magee noted – Spain would be a bigger winner for the book. So bettors are certainly pulling for The Lionesses.

"The futures book still looks great for us," Magee said.

What’s To Come

Although Spain has taken the bulk of the match action thus far, England money should flow once the weekend hits.

"I imagine we’ll be expecting some England money coming in before kickoff," Magee said.

Interestingly, as Magee pointed out above, the three-way moneyline is the only market getting much attention at the moment. Bettors aren’t looking to the Draw No Bet market, in which one would pick either Spain or England to win in 90 minutes plus injury time. That option takes Draw out of the equation.

Nor are bettors intrigued by the To Lift The Trophy market – which team ends up as champion, be it in 90 minutes plus injury time, overtime or on penalty kicks.

I don’t think Draw on the three-way moneyline represents a value bet, but it does represent a fun bet. So I’ll be on Draw +210, hoping for overtime Sunday morning!

Playing for Third

Also, this weekend is the third-place match on FOX and the FOX Sports app. Tourney host Australia made a great run to the semis but ultimately couldn’t ride home-country support to the championship match. Sweden also had a stellar tourney that included the aforementioned knockout of Team USA.

BetMGM’s three-way moneyline sits at Sweden +138/Australia +170/Draw +250. And yeah, I might put some #ChilisMoney on Draw here, too. But overall, bettors aren’t as amped up for this match.

"We’ve seen practically little to no notable action on this game," Magee said Friday afternoon. "I could probably see us taking some Australia money close to kickoff because of the home-field advantage. But I don’t imagine much action being placed on this game compared with the final or any other soccer game this weekend."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share