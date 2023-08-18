FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Women's World Cup odds: Sweden vs. Australia third-place match prediction, pick Updated Aug. 18, 2023 1:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

While the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will culminate in an electric showdown between Spain and England, fans and bettors are also gearing up for the epic third-place match between Australia and Sweden.

Host nation Australia bowed out of the tournament after losing to England 3-1 in the semifinals. In that match, Sam Kerr scored the only goal for the Matildas. On World Cup NOW, Jimmy Conrad noted that people "can argue Australia surpassed expectations," which certainly has some merit. Pre-tournament, Australia's odds to win it all were +1100.

Sweden's run came to an end after being eliminated by Spain. In that semifinal contest, both countries were scoreless until the 80th minute. The Blue and Yellow ended up falling to La Roja by a score of 2-1. Sweden's pre-tournament odds to win the Cup were +1600.

So which country — Australia or Sweden — will claim the third-place trophy tomorrow? Let's dive into the odds with an expert pick from FOX Sports Soccer Journalist Doug McIntyre.

Sweden vs. Australia, 4 a.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app

To win third place:

Sweden -126 (bet $10 to win $17.94 total)

Australia -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)

Result at the end of regulation odds:

Sweden +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total); Australia +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)



*odds as of 8/18/2023

Pick via FOX Sports Soccer Journalist Doug McIntyre :

Sweden has the better team, woman-for-woman. They've finished third at a World Cup three times before, including four years ago in France. But the Matildas have the best striker in the world in Sam Kerr, and more to play for with an entire nation behind them.

That should be enough to propel the Australians to bronze in front of a packed house in Brisbane.

PICK: Australia to win (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)

