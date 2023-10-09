France defense hit by injuries ahead of European qualifier against the Netherlands
Malo Gusto and Axel Disasi have been called up as injury replacements ahead of France's match against the Netherlands in qualifying for the European Championship.
The two players replace defenders Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano, the French soccer federation said on Monday as the French squad gathered at the team's training camp outside Paris.
France takes on the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday. Les Bleus will then host Scotland in a friendly game in the northern city of Lille on Oct. 17.
Kounde picked up a left knee injury while playing for Barcelona in the Spanish league on Sunday. Upamecano injured his left hamstring this weekend with Bayern Munich.
Their withdrawals follow that of Arsenal defender William Saliba, who was replaced Sunday by Jean-Clair Todibo in France's squad.
France leads Group B and will qualify for the tournament hosted by Germany next year if it beats the Netherlands, or if they draw and Greece loses against Ireland.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
