WR Marquise Brown reportedly agrees to one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs
Published Mar. 14, 2024 10:46 p.m. ET

Wide receiver Marquise Brown has agreed to a deal worth up to $11 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reported on Thursday. The move provides quarterback Patrick Mahomes with another dynamic playmaker on offense and is the first big splash at wide receiver this offseason for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Brown spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after spending the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. Last season, Brown totaled 51 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns. He missed three games due to a heel injury.

