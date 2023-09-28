National Football League Why Dolphins aren't scared of Bills; Jalen Carter's early impact: Schrager's Cheat Sheet Published Sep. 28, 2023 4:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every week, FOX Sports NFL reporter Peter Schrager will answer five questions about topics throughout the league. They will range from must-see matchups to player breakouts; from whose time is up to who is next.

Miami vs. Buffalo looks like an early-season game of the year. What are you watching closest in Orchard Park?

The Bills are 8-2 in their last 10 against the Dolphins and favorites in this one, which makes it easy to assume that they "own" Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. But last year's three games were a little different than the ones that existed before Mike McDaniel.

Remember, the Dolphins handled their business last year in Miami, beating Buffalo in the 100-degree heat, causing Ken Dorsey to furiously toss his tablet in the suite. But even Miami's two losses in Buffalo could be viewed in a different light than, say, how the Broncos have lost to the Chiefs or the Jets to the Patriots in recent years. In the Saturday night loss, Miami showed up in frigid weather (though star pass rusher Jaelan Phillips came out shirtless) and led for much of the game. Josh Allen was superhuman and Buffalo found a way.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few weeks later, the Dolphins showed up as double-digit underdogs with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, and not only hung around, but had chances to win in the wild-card round. My point, of course, is that Miami is not the slightest bit intimidated by the Bills or that stadium. They nearly won in more adverse conditions last December, then almost toppled Buffalo with a third-stringer under center. I think it'll be a beautiful chess match of McDaniel's offense versus McDermott's defense, and a cool showdown of Tua and Allen. But I do not think Miami is scared or in awe whatsoever.

The Bills owned the Dolphins during the early '90s, with that Rich Stadium crowd just giving the Shula Dolphins hell. I think Miami's coming, fearless and ready, and excited to put an end to any narrative that the Bills have some sort of psychological edge over them.

Speaking of the Dolphins, can Mike McDaniel’s offense keep up this pace? What could possibly slow it down?

I've spent a lot of time with McDaniel, dating back to his time as Cleveland's wide receivers coach. What's fascinating about his journey is that he's always been around and grinding away, but was never considered "the guy." In those years in Houston, and Washington, and Cleveland, and Atlanta, and then that five-year stretch in San Francisco, McDaniel was essentially in the lab, crafting, working, designing.

He was a college wide receiver at Yale, but his title forever with Shanahan was "run game coordinator." The stuff you're seeing on Sundays from the Dolphins isn't dreamed up the night before a game. McDaniel has been working on a pre-snap motion, wide zone run scheme for decades, and this version of it incorporates the fastest team on Earth. It's the combination of a perfectly equipped coach, playmakers, offensive line and quarterback that are operating in unison. It's all working. I don't know how to stop it. If I did, I'd be making a lot more money as a defensive coordinator. Sean McDermott, you're up next.

Are Dolphins the best team in the NFL?

C.J. Stroud looks like the early standout in this QB class. What do you make of his hot start?

So much for the pre-draft chatter on Stroud and the obsession over his S2 Cognition test scores, right? I know it's early, but Stroud is having a ton of success and is off to a historic start. He's thrown for the most yards without an interception in his first three career games of any player in NFL history.

The wild part of it is that the Texans won last week in Jacksonville with four offensive linemen who were expected to start Week 1 injured and out. And he isn't stepping into an offense with All-Pro receivers. Tank Dell and Nico Collins are playing out of their minds and helping fantasy teams win each week. Stroud's been fantastic. In a Puka Nacua world, he's your Offensive Rookie of the Year one month into the season.

Jalen Carter already looks like one of the best defensive tackles in football. Are the GMs who allowed him to fall to No. 9 overall kicking themselves?

No. Carter wouldn't have slipped if he had a spotless record off the field. Everyone agreed he was likely the best prospect in the entire draft, but he needed to go to the right place. In addition to a veteran locker room, he joined an Eagles team that has a slew of his college teammates there as a support system.

He's been awesome. Everyone knew he'd be awesome. What's been the pleasant surprise — and maybe not a surprise to the Eagles, who did extensive research — is that he's been a solid teammate and made no headlines whatsoever during his first few months with Philadelphia.

Is there a celebrity the Jets can roll out to combat Taylor Swift taking all the spotlight at MetLife Stadium on Sunday?

In a word, no. Mahomes could throw for 800 yards and if Taylor Swift cheers on the Chiefs on in person, that will be the story Monday morning. Hell, even if the Jets miraculously win, Taylor Swift consoling Travis Kelce after the game will be more closely scrutinized than whatever the Jets did to get Zach Wilson up to speed.

I would like to say one thing, though. I’m in love with this Kevin James "King of Queens" meme that’s dominated my timeline all week. If the Jets were able to get Kevin James — in the flannel, hands in pockets, sheepish grin and all — to show up, that’d be a win.

But what are we talking about? Short of Rodgers suiting up, there’s no story right now bigger than Swift and Kelce. Whether the football diehards want to accept that or not.

Peter Schrager is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports and a host of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network. You can follow him on Twitter at @PSchrags.

share