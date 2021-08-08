National Football League Top Moments: Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson enter Hall of Fame 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

All great football players dream of donning the gold jacket. It's proof of reaching the pinnacle of individual achievement, and it comes along with a bust and induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

This summer's Hall of Fame ceremony seemed even more special, perhaps because it involved the induction of TWO classes after the 2020 ceremony was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class of 2020, which included coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, safety Troy Polamalu and running back Edgerrin James, was inducted on Saturday.

On Sunday, it was all about the Class of 2021, which was loaded with generational talents like Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson.

For a breakdown of all the inductees over the weekend, check out "The 2020 and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame classes are loaded with star power." Then scroll below from the top moments from Sunday's induction ceremony.

TOM FLORES

The first person to be inducted was Flores, 84, who won 61% of his games in nine seasons as the coach of the Raiders, including two Super Bowl championships.

Flores is one of only two people – Mike Ditka is the other – to win championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He was also the first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl.

DREW PEARSON

Pearson had to wait 38 years after he retired in 1983 to finally gain entrance into the Hall of Fame. He didn't let the moment go to waste.

Pearson took an unlikely road to NFL greatness. He was an undrafted free agent who went on to make the Dallas Cowboys in 1973 due to his special teams play. From there he became a three-time First-Team All-Pro and reliable target for Roger Staubach.

He also accidentally coined a phrase that became a permanent fixture in football. After catching a dramatic game-winning touchdown pass in a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, Pearson said, "I closed my eyes and said a Hail Mary."

PEYTON MANNING

Manning is simply among the top handful of quarterbacks to ever play football and was honored as a first-ballot inductee. He was also greeted by a future inductee and consistent on-field rival.

Manning used the moment to take a playful dig at the ageless Brady during his speech, saying: "By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035, he'll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account."

But it wasn't all about jokes as Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time MVP, got choked up when talking about his father, Archie Manning.

And he stressed the need for players to continue to support and promote the sport.

JOHN LYNCH

The nine-time Pro Bowl safety and current general manager of the San Francisco 49ers didn't always see himself as a defensive great. In fact, Lynch said that when he entered Stanford, he did so as a quarterback and baseball player. He credited his Stanford coach at the time – Dennis Green – with helping him through the transition to defense.

Lynch also thanked other coaches who helped him along the way, including Bill Walsh, Herm Edwards and especially Tony Dungy. He also used his speech to make a poignant comment about how football can be an example for the general public to "huddle up as a people."

CALVIN JOHNSON

Johnson is enshrined at age 35 as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, an unusual honor for a man who played just nine years in the NFL, and a testament to his dominance.

The six-time Pro Bowler still holds the record for receiving yards in a season – 1,964 in 2012 – and his combination of size (6-5) and speed are unmatched.

He made a point to thank the fans of the Detroit Lions, who stuck with the team through some lean years.

ALAN FANECA

Faneca, a nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, was presented by former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Hines Ward.

Faneca, who has succeeded despite suffering from epilepsy, commented about how health issues do not have to prevent people from taking charge of their own destiny.

CHARLES WOODSON

Woodson, a legendary cornerback for the Raiders and Packers, took a moment to sing to his mother, Georgia Woodson, who was his presenter.

He also talked about how special it was to be honored in his home state of Ohio.

Woodson finished with a message of love and inspiration. "Be unique, be innovative," he said. "Learn discipline. You own undeniable respect. Love everyone. Give everything. Never doubt. Build your legends."

