The 2020 and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame classes are loaded with star power

There is no greater honor for an NFL player, coach or executive than to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Being enshrined with the greatest names and players to have graced an NFL field, sideline or front office is an impressive feat on its own, and in the case of the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes, there is an unprecedented level of star power heading into Canton in one weekend.

With two loaded classes on the docket for Saturday and Sunday night's inductions, here are some of the biggest names on their way to being immortalized.

CLASS OF 2020

Bill Cowher, head coach

Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers (1992-2006)

Why he is being inducted: During his time as the Steelers head coach, Cowher was nothing short of a model of consistency. He guided the Steelers to a winning record in 12 of his 15 seasons and is one of nine coaches in NFL history to have won at least 12 playoff games.

He is only the second head coach in NFL history to reach the playoffs in each of his first six seasons, joining Paul Brown. Cowher is also one of only six coaches with seven or more division titles.

Jimmy Johnson, head coach

Teams: Dallas Cowboys (1989-1993), Miami Dolphins (1996-1999)

Why he is being inducted: Johnson won back-to-back Super Bowls as the head coach of the Cowboys (XXVII, XXVIII), which places him in elite company. Only five other coaches in NFL history have won back-to-back Super Bowls: Chuck Knoll, Mike Shanahan, Vince Lombardi, Don Shula and Bill Belichick.

His .692 winning percentage in the playoffs is the sixth-best all-time for coaches who have coached at least 10 playoff games. His postseason record is 9-4.

Troy Polamalu, safety

Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers (2003-2014)

Why he is being inducted: Polamalu was a terror in both the secondary and the box, and his versatility made him one of five safeties in NFL history to win the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

He is also one of only 12 players since 1987 to record at least 750+ tackles, 30+ interceptions, and 10+ career sacks.

Edgerrin James, running back

Teams: Indianapolis Colts (1999-2005), Arizona Cardinals (2006-2008), Seattle Seahawks (2009)

Why he is being inducted: James is a four-time All-Pro selection and is one of just 14 running backs to win the rushing title in consecutive seasons, accomplishing the feat in 1999 and 2000.

That type of proficiency is part of why James is 13th all-time in career rushing yards (12,246) and he has seven seasons of at least 1,000 rushing yards.

Others being inducted in 2020 class: Isaac Bruce (wide receiver), Steve Atwater (safety), Harold Carmichael (wide receiver), Jimbo Covert (tackle), Bobby Dillon (safety), Cliff Harris (safety), Winston Hill (offensive lineman), Steve Hutchinson (offensive lineman), Alex Karras (defensive tackle), Steve Sabol (contributor), Donnie Shell (safety), Duke Slater (offensive lineman), Mac Speedle (end), Ed Sprinkle (defensive end), Paul Tagliabue (contributor), George Young (contributor)

CLASS OF 2021

Peyton Manning, quarterback

Teams: Indianapolis Colts (1998-2011), Denver Broncos (2012-2015)

Why he is being inducted: The man simply rewrote the NFL record books before he retired.

His 2013 season is the most prolific in NFL history for a quarterback, with him setting the NFL single-season passing yards record (5,477) and passing touchdowns record (55). Manning is one of only eight quarterbacks to throw seven touchdown passes in a single game.

He has won the most MVP awards of any player in league history (five) and has the most seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards in NFL history (14). Manning is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history to have beaten all 32 teams, along with Brett Favre and Drew Brees, and he is one of seven quarterbacks to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns four different times.

John Lynch, safety

Teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993-2003), Denver Broncos (2004-2007), New England Patriots (2008)

Why he is being inducted: Lynch has one of the most decorated resumes of any safety in NFL history, with him being one of nine safeties to make at least nine Pro Bowls.

He is also one of only 11 players since 1987 to record at least 1,000 tackles, 25 interceptions and 10 sacks.

Calvin Johnson, wide receiver

Teams: Detroit Lions (2007-2015)

Why he is being inducted: Johnson's career only lasted nine seasons, but it is one of the most dominant stretches of football the NFL has seen from a wide receiver.

Johnson's 11 games of 100 receiving yards in 2012 is tied with Michael Irvin for the most ever from a wide receiver in a single season. In that same season, Johnson broke the NFL record for receiving yards in a single season with 1,964.

In 2013, Johnson recorded 329 receiving yards in one game, the second-most in a single game in NFL history behind Flipper Anderson's 336. He is also one of two receivers in NFL history with 100+ receiving yards in eight consecutive games, the other being Adam Thielen.

Charles Woodson, defensive back

Teams: Oakland Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-2015), Green Bay Packers (2006-2012)

Why he is being inducted: Woodson's football resume checks visually every box that can possibly be checked for a defensive player.

He is tied with Darren Sharper for the second-most interceptions returned for touchdowns in NFL history with 11, trailing Rod Woodson's 12. He also is tied for the fifth-most interceptions in NFL history (65).

Woodson is one of six cornerbacks in NFL history to have won AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors and he made the Pro Bowl in three different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s).

Others being inducted in 2021 class: Alan Faneca (guard), Tom Flores (head coach), Bill Nunn (contributor), Drew Pearson (wide receiver)

