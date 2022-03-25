Is Tom Brady angling to play for the Miami Dolphins next season?

Tom Brady
Tom Brady has retired and unretired during this NFL offseason, but the biggest shocker might be new rumors linking him to the Miami Dolphins

One report from the Boston area says that Brady is "working on" the move, especially after Miami acquired wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson, running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds, and offensive tackle Terron Armstead to bolster its offense this offseason. 

On Friday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless reacted to rumors that the GOAT could wind up with the Dolphins.

"Do I believe this could happen next year? I do," he said. "Do I think it could happen before this coming season? No, I do not, because he would look terrible. … I believe where there's a lot of smoke, there's some fire, but not right now."

Tom Brady is reportedly "working on" trying to get to the Dolphins

Tom Brady is reportedly "working on" trying to get to the Dolphins
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to a report that Brady wants to play for the Dolphins.

Bayless then revealed what move the Bucs could make as an insurance policy if Brady heads to one of the other two teams in Florida.

"If they could acquire Baker Mayfield as the Plan B going forward, then all these guys who signed longer-term contracts would be, ‘We good. We got Baker.’ … I think it's gonna happen, and I think Brady will play at least one more year after this, and I do not think it will be in Tampa Bay."

Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

The 15-time Pro Bowler is currently 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.

Incumbent Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa boasts a 13-8 record (.619) through two seasons in Miami, where he has completed 66.2% of passes for 4,467 yards, 26 touchdowns and 17 interceptions thus far in this career.

The Dolphins haven't made it to the postseason since 2016 and haven't won in the postseason since 2000.

