Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce in Buffalo to root for Travis Kelce in Chiefs vs. Bills
Taylor Swift, meet Bills Mafia.
The music superstar and girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has arrived in snowy Buffalo as Kansas City takes on the Bills in what marks Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' first playoff road game in the two-time Super Bowl champion's NFL career.
Though Swift got a full police escort up to the Highmark Stadium VIP entrance from local authorities, she was still well within earshot as Bills fans gave her a trademark Bills Mafia welcome with boos, some light trash talk and even one fan displaying a meme of her and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Swift seemed to take it in stride, laughing and blowing kisses.
Taylor and her friend, model and actress Cara Delevingne, were joined in a suite by Travis's parents Donna and Ed Kelce as well as some special guests — Travis's brother and podcast co-host, star Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie.
And yes, Jason may be wearing Chiefs colors to support his brother, but he made sure to become an honorary member of Bills Mafia during the pregame tailgate.
Not that this Bills crowd needed any extra motivation.
If the Chiefs win, Swift and the Kelces will likely be making travel plans for Baltimore next weekend. The winner of Chiefs-Bills will face the No. 1-seed Ravens in the AFC Championship Game with a Super Bowl berth on the line next Sunday.
