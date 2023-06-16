National Football League Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Published Jun. 16, 2023 12:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As tactics go, it may not be the best one to throw shade at Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes,

When the Cincinnati Bengals started minicamp on Tuesday, Joe Burrow was asked who he thinks is the best QB in the world. He had a clear answer.

"I don't think there is any argument right now. It's Pat," Burrow told reporters, referring to Mahomes. "Until somebody has a better year than he's had, he's the one to knock off."

[RELATED: Joe Burrow: 'No argument' Patrick Mahomes is best QB in the world]

However, when Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase was questioned about Burrow's comment, he expressed some disagreement.

"Who's Pat?" Chase said as he engaged with reporters.

Mahomes wasted little time in responding to the Bengals receiver.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII ring ceremony on Thursday, Mahomes struck a pose, proudly displaying his two championship rings. He then took to Twitter to deliver a memorable response to Chase.

"That's Who," Mahomes tweeted, accompanied by two ring emojis, solidifying his status as a true champion.

For reference, Chase has been named to two Pro Bowls, but he doesn't yet own a Super Bowl ring, let alone two. Last season, the Bengals lost to the Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game. Chase was held to six catches for 75 yards and no touchdowns.

The teams meet again in Kansas City on New Year's Eve in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals

share