Packers aggressively pursued Chase Claypool, Darren Waller trades
Packers aggressively pursued Chase Claypool, Darren Waller trades

1 hour ago

The Green Bay Packers were unsuccessful in pulling off any deals before the NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday — a record-setting day that included 10 deals involving 12 current players and 15 teams — despite their aggressive attempts to acquire Chase Claypool and Darren Waller, per ESPN.

Green Bay reportedly offered two draft picks — its second-round pick and another late-round pick — to acquire the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver, who has since landed with the Chicago Bears.

The Steelers ultimately opted for the Bears' lesser offer of a second-round pick because a playoff push by Green Bay would decrease the value of the picks Pittsburgh would have received in the Packers' trade, ESPN reported.

After striking out on Claypool, Green Bay turned its sights to a familiar face. The Packers tried once again to acquire Las Vegas Raiders tight end Waller, whom they tried to get this past offseason in the blockbuster Davante Adams trade, but Las Vegas reportedly declined to include Waller in any package for Adams.

Once again, Green Bay's efforts to secure the Pro Bowl tight end came up short.

"We've got to play with the guys we've got and win with the guys we've got," Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday. "I think there's still a lot of confidence in the guys in the locker room. I do feel like we need to get healthy."

Claypool, 24, is expected to make his Bears debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The second-year receiver had 32 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown in eight games for the Steelers this season.

