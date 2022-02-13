National Football League Odell Beckham Jr. out of Super Bowl with knee injury 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is out of Super Bowl LVI after suffering a non-contact knee injury late in the second quarter.

With 3:50 left before halftime, Beckham cut across the middle of the field and dropped a short pass from Matthew Stafford, immediately falling to the ground and clutching his left knee.

Beckham was helped off the field shortly after and then went to the locker room with the Rams training staff.

"There's a significant concern for a re-injury to the left ACL, but he could have also injured other structures inside the knee, such as a meniscus or cartilage," said FOX Sports Injury & Performance Analyst Dr. Matt Provencher.

At halftime, Rams coach Sean McVay said Beckham is unlikely to return, but later in the third quarter, L.A. announced that OBJ would not return.

Before the injury, Beckham had caught two passes for 52 yards and the game's first touchdown.

Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 7 of the 2020 season, also against the Cincinnati Bengals. That injury happened in the first quarter when OBJ was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

This is a developing story.

