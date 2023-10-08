National Football League Who are the NFL's most impressive rookies? Debating Puka Nacua, Jalen Carter and others Updated Oct. 8, 2023 2:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As the NFL season progresses into Week 5, we've witnessed a select group of rookies separate themselves from the pack of last year's draft class. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua are among those who have made a significant impact on their respective teams.

However, which rookie has impressed the most this season?

"This kid, No. 7," said former Falcons QB Michael Vick on Sunday's edition of FOX NFL Kickoff. "Bijan Robinson, man — averaging six yards a carry [and] one receiving touchdown. [He] instantly became the face of the franchise."

Robinson, a product of the Texas Longhorns, has given the Falcons offense an instant jolt. Robinson led all rookies with 318 yards on the ground going into the team's fifth game and has pulled in 19 receptions from signal-caller Desmond Ridder.

"The Atlanta Falcons should be thrilled that they drafted this guy that can play multiple positions," said Vick.

So far, Robinson has lived up to the expectations that were placed on him as the highly touted eighth-overall pick. Meanwhile, fifth-rounder Nacua slid under radars and has been a pleasant surprise for Matthew Stafford and the Rams. With former Super Bowl MVP receiver Cooper Kupp being sidelined up until this week, Nacua has been responsible for the bulk of offensive volume.

"[Nacua] had 39 catches in the first four weeks [with] 501 yards [and] had a walk-off touchdown ." said former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. "The thing that impresses me the most about Puka is his ability to gain quarterback Matthew Stafford's trust as a rookie."

Coming into this week, Nacua leads the NFL in receptions, and his 501 receiving yards is second in the league to Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson's 543 yards.

"He's doing really good things, man. He's Offensive Rookie of the Year, I think, right now." said Edelman of Nacua.

On the defensive side of the ball, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter rounds out one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, alongside Fletcher Cox and Jordan Davis.

"You can't miss it; Jalen Carter is the most physical [and] violent guy." said FOX Sports NFL insider Peter Schrager. "Jalen Carter already in his rookie year is second [in the league] in defensive tackle pressures in the NFL through four weeks."

In terms of rookies turning heads in the secondary, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon put the league on notice after a 97-yard pick-six against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Monday night football in Week 4.

"[Witherspoon is] a hell of a player," said former All-Pro NFL safety Charles Woodson. "I watched [him] take on my [Michigan] Wolverines a year ago and [he] is a game-wrecker. [He] did the same thing on Monday night [with] seven tackles and two sacks [and] an interception.

"This guy is a rookie to watch."

Witherspoon and the Seahawks are off with a bye, but Robinson, Nacua, and Carter will all have their talents on display in Week 5 as they push to make a name for themselves in the NFL.

