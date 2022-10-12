National Football League NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Cowboys-Eagles, pick 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will resume their long NFL East Division rivalry on Sunday, this time with both teams in the hunt for first place.

The 5-0 Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, and the Cowboys are right behind at 4-1, thanks to a four-game winning streak. The Cowboys lead the all-time series, which began in 1960, 72-54, winning the past three contests and seven of the past night.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Jalen Hurts, Eagles defeat Cardinals to move to 5-0, will face Cowboys in Week 6 | UNDISPUTED Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the league.

RELATED: Daboll reason for Giants' success

Cowboys at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -5.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Cowboys +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Cowboys are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) and straight up (SU) this season.

The Cowboys have hit the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) five times in their past six games.

The Cowboys have hit the Under in the O/U five times in their past seven games at the Eagles.

The Eagles have hit the Under in the O/U four times in their past six games.

The Eagles have hit the Over in the O/U in six of their past seven home games.

The Eagles are 4-2 ATS in their past six games played in October.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Anyone have Cooper Rush going 4-0 as a starter and 4-0 ATS?

He’s not taking Dak Prescott’s job, but he’s also not making mistakes and the Cowboys have turned back the clock, grinding teams with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, and riding one of the nastiest front seven defenses in the league. Micah Parsons is playing a modern-day Lawrence Taylor, tied for the league lead in sacks with 6, and is 2nd in the NFL in QB knockdowns with 11. Rush has been playing with the lead almost exclusively, and hasn’t trailed in the 4th quarter yet.

The Eagles have blown teams away in the first half, and are the highest scoring team in the 2nd quarter (18.4 ppg). It’ll be very telling to see Rush in a hostile environment, at night, against an elite defense. Back-to-back road games for Dallas, on opposite coasts, will be a challenge, especially facing a mobile QB. Daniel Jones averaged 8.8 yards per carry for the Giants against Dallas; Hurts leads all NFL QBs in carries with 68.

PICK: Eagles (-5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5 points:

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more