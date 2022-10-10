National Football League Brian Daboll's coaching the biggest reason for Giants' 4-1 start 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In just five weeks, the Giants have won as many games as they did all of last season. New York's 4-1 mark is not only tied for second in the NFC East but the entire NFL.

The biggest difference from last year's 4-13 campaign? First-year coach Brain Daboll, Colin Cowherd said.

"You can see the impact of Brian Daboll," he said on Monday's "The Herd." "There [are] three things that matter with coaching to me. Situational. [The] Giants now are an excellent situational football team — good on third down, good in the red zone. Does your coach make adjustments at halftime? [The] Giants are +31 in the NFL this year — top three [in the] second half. That's with Daniel Jones. Do you get the ball to the right people? Saquon Barkley, almost 700 total yards [which] leads the NFL. Three boxes that Brian Daboll is immediately checking. …

"We just lump Matt LaFleur in with [Sean] McVay and [Kyle] Shanahan: ‘He’s one of the great young coaches.' Why? This is what coaching looks like. Brian Daboll is what coaching looks like. You can see it on the field. … When you watch the Giants, you are seeing coaching."

You saw it Sunday morning in London, as Daniel Jones & Co. rallied from a 14-point deficit to upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 27-22. The Giants were trailing by two touchdowns in the first half before charging back to tie things up and eventually take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Jones completed 77.8% of his passes (21-of-27) for 217 yards and picked up 37 yards on the ground on 10 rushing attempts, while Barkley amassed 106 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. The comeback has New York off to its best start since 2008.

Daboll has known nothing but success for the past decade as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Alabama Crimson Tide. He most recently played an instrumental part in superstar quarterback Josh Allen’s development.

"Daboll is such a good coach that we will know what the best of Daniel Jones is by the end of the year," Cowherd added. "Because he will squeeze every ounce of talent out of Daniel Jones."

