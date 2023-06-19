National Football League Kyler Murray, Trey Lance headline NFC West questions as offseason work ends Published Jun. 19, 2023 3:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's the third week of June, which means offseason programs in the NFL have concluded and players are allowed some downtime before cranking up again at the end of July.

Head coaches across the league inevitably gave the same speech to their players before their departure: Take care of your body, get some rest and don't do something stupid that will get you on the news.

"What's most important is we continue to communicate really well," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "So we're making sense to them, and they hear us, and they take note."

As far as the NFC West is concerned, let's look at one major question for each team that still needs attention as teams head into the break before training camp next month.

Arizona Cardinals: When will Kyler Murray be healthy?

It's been six months since Murray had surgery for an ACL injury suffered in early January. According to reports, Murray has been diligent in his rehabilitation and has been seen taking mental reps on the sideline during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

In general, ACL knee recoveries are a nine-to-12 month process, and new head coach Jonathan Gannon has said he does not want to rush Murray's return.

Which means backup Colt McCoy is in line to start the regular season if Murray is not healthy enough to take the field. David Blough, Jeff Driskel and rookie Clayton Tune are also competing for a role in Arizona's quarterback room.

What about bringing in a veteran QB like Carson Wentz while Murray is on the mend? Based on how the Cardinals have approached the offseason, loading up on draft choices for 2024 and releasing one of their best players in WR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona appears willing to take its lumps this year with an eye toward fielding a competitive squad in 2024.

However, with a good chance of having a high draft pick next year and the possibility of talented USC QB Caleb Williams being available at the top of the board, the Cardinals need to see how Murray plays this year at some point for a proper evaluation.

"We'll see; we have a long way to go," Gannon told reporters, when asked about the status of Murray heading into training camp. "There are five or six weeks until we start, or whatever it is. We'll take it day by day. He's doing a good job of improving his game every day, in the training room and in the meeting room.

"He's out there. He's another one, like Budda [Baker], he asks a lot of questions, which is good. He's engaged."

Los Angeles Rams: Can Matthew Stafford stay healthy?

All indications are that Stafford is back to moving around and throwing the ball around like he did two years ago during L.A.'s Super Bowl run.

The veteran QB missed time last season due to a bruised spinal cord and did not participate in offseason work and much of training camp last year because of tendinitis in his right elbow.

However, the 35-year-old Stafford was a full participant in offseason work this year.

"It's night and day," Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters. "He'll be the first to tell you. You talk about being able to enjoy it. I don't think I realized it or anybody, and he would never say it because he's so tough, the amount of pain that he was working through, how limited he was. He's a special player.

"He's the guy that we all know he is. He's a mentally, physically tough competitor. He elevates everybody around him. But to have our quarterback out here … it's been huge for us. He makes a significant difference."

Now that Stafford is back to his old self, the priority for the Rams is to keep him upright. That means protecting better than the 59 sacks Los Angeles gave up last season, third-most in the NFL.

The Rams played 14 different starting offensive-line combinations last season. The addition of second-round guard Steve Avila, the return from injury of 2022 third-round pick Logan Bruss and the return of left tackle Joe Noteboom from an Achilles injury will be critical as McVay rebuilds the line up front.

Stafford's availability depends on L.A.'s offensive line performing much better in 2023.

San Francisco 49ers: What will happen with Trey Lance?

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has said Brock Purdy will be the team's starting quarterback when he is fully recovered from a UCL ligament repair in his right elbow. The surgery was performed in March, and the 49ers expect Purdy to begin throwing at the start of training camp in August, with the hope that the Iowa State product is fully cleared by the start of the regular season in September.

However, if Purdy isn't ready, the 49ers have a two-man competition for the starting job with former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance and free-agent addition Sam Darnold. The two split reps with the starters during offseason work and will continue that rotation once training camp begins.

According to reports from camp, Lance has a more compact release and has looked good in throwing drills.

"He looks significantly better than last year," tight end George Kittle told reporters. "I think his confidence is there. He's throwing really good passes. You guys take videos sometimes, and he overthrows people once in a while. Hey, it is what it is. He's still learning stuff.

"But just watching him, he just looks so much more comfortable and confident in the pocket. And I really appreciate that from him."

Even if Lance is improved, he may not get a chance to be the long-term starter in San Francisco. Anything can happen, of course. This is a team that finished without a healthy quarterback in the NFC Championship Game last season.

However, the 49ers might be interested in moving Lance if they are comfortable with the team's depth at quarterback, giving the North Dakota State product a chance to earn a starting job elsewhere.

What happens with Lance will be a major storyline to watch once training camp begins next month.

Seattle Seahawks: Will Jamal Adams be a significant contributor this season?

The Seahawks gave the New York Jets two first-round selections in the July 2020 trade for the All-Pro safety. And while Adams was productive in Seattle initially, he has missed significant time over the past two seasons.

Seattle would like Adams, 27, to get back to being the effective blitzer he was in his first season, when he led the Seahawks with 9.5 sacks in 2020. But first he has to get back on the field after the nasty torn quad injury he suffered in the 2022 season opener against the Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks signed safety Julian Love in free agency as insurance in case Adams cannot return by the start of the regular season. But if he's healthy, the Seahawks should use more three-safety personnel groupings, with Adams playing where he's comfortable — closer to the line of scrimmage.

That could help improve a Seattle run defense that allowed 150.2 yards per contest last season, No. 30 in the NFL. Adams is due to make $11 million in total compensation in 2023.

"I think his range of motion is pretty good, but I think we're talking about strength right now," Carroll said.

"He's a great competitor. He's going to do everything he can to get it right. As soon as he can be right, he'll be right."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

