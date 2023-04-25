National Football League Time for 49ers to deal Trey Lance? Five trade partners that make sense Updated Apr. 25, 2023 6:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers say they're sticking with Trey Lance.

Asked about a potential trade of his team's No. 3 overall selection in the 2021 draft, 49ers general manager John Lynch acknowledged he has had conversations with other teams but that the expectation is Lance will be on San Francisco's roster this season.

"I think there's a lot of smoke really," Lynch told reporters during a pre-draft press conference this week. "It hasn't been extremely active. It's not like we've put it out there, ‘Hey, we're taking calls for Trey, call 1-800…' That's not been the process.

"Peoples' jobs in this is to ask questions. Has that happened on a couple occasions? Sure, but it hasn't been that substantive. Like I said, we're focused, as is Trey, on his ability to compete and play an integral role on this team. Last year we needed five [quarterbacks], and so we value each and every one of those guys."

Lynch took questions about Lance because of a recent report by NFL Network that said San Francisco has fielded potential trade calls on the North Dakota State product. According to a report by Pro Football Talk, San Francisco discussed a possible trade during the NFL Scouting Combine with the Minnesota Vikings.

Asked about the bubbling trade rumors while at North Dakota State's spring practice, Lance told The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead: "I got no comment on that. I have no information."

The 49ers have made it clear this offseason that Brock Purdy will be the team's starter when he fully recovers from the surgery that repaired the torn ligament in his right elbow. Lynch says that Purdy has earned that right after how the last player in the 2022 draft performed during San Francisco's run to the NFC Championship Game last season.

The problem for San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is there's still some uncertainty when Purdy will be fully healthy, although according to Lynch, the QB is on schedule with his rehab. A six-month recovery from March surgery puts Purdy back on the field sometime in September.

San Francisco also signed Sam Darnold during free agency, bringing him in as insurance after all the quarterback injuries last season. The USC product is trying to resurrect his career.

After earning the starting job entering last season, Lance is no longer the focal point of development for San Francisco's offense after he suffered a season-ending broken ankle in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. The 23-year-old Lance has played in only eight games in two NFL seasons, including four starts, and likely needs a fresh start where he can get a legitimate opportunity to compete for a starting job.

The 49ers gave up three first-round picks and a third-round selection to move up to get Lance two years ago, so they understandably want to be compensated in a way that makes them whole. So, perhaps a team has not reached the team's asking price in draft compensation.

San Francisco could use the draft ammunition. The 49ers currently have 11 picks in this year's draft, but no first or second-round selections because of trades for Lance and star running back Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco's first pick is at No. 99 in the third round.

Lance provides some insurance for the 49ers should Purdy's recovery take longer than expected. That said, if the 49ers are willing to set Lance free in the lead-up to the draft, or more realistically once they know Purdy is fully healthy later this year during training camp, here are five destinations that make sense.

Houston Texans

According to reports, the Texans seem lukewarm on the prospect of drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick. Some NFL scouts reportedly have concerns with the Ohio State product because he scored low on the S2 cognition test used in evaluating NFL quarterback draft prospects. (Stroud also uses the same agency that represents former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose departure from Houston was acrimonious.)

Trading for Lance would provide a known commodity for new head coach DeMeco Ryans, who served as defensive coordinator for the 49ers. Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik worked as passing game coordinator for San Francisco last season, so he would get a player in Lance who already intimately knows the offense Slowik will install for the Texans.

The Texans would get only three years of contractual control, with Lance still on his rookie deal. However, like Shanahan trading for Jimmy Garoppolo during his first season in San Francisco, the Texans would get a young, developmental prospect with NFL experience to groom as the team's franchise QB. And if they traded for Lance now, the 49ers could use the rest of the draft to develop the roster around the quarterback.

Tennessee Titans

New Titans general manager Ran Carthon was with San Francisco's front office when Lance was drafted and knows him well. Trading for Lance gives the Titans another answer behind Ryan Tannehill. The Texas A&M product is 34 years old, and his play has been up-and-down the past two years. Tannehill is in the final year of a contract that will pay him $27 million in total compensation in 2023.

Last year's third-round selection, Malik Willis, was ineffective in three starts last season, and the Titans are in a winnable division in the AFC South if they get competent quarterback play.

With running back Derrick Henry serving as the engine of the offense, Lance could execute what he does well — use his big arm to stretch the defense and create chunk plays down the field.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings and 49ers have already discussed a Lance deal, and it makes sense on a couple of different fronts. Current starting quarterback Kirk Cousins is certainly among the top half of NFL starters, but he's 1-3 in the postseason. The 34-year-old Cousins is in the final year of his contract that will pay him $35 million in total compensation in 2023.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell runs a similar offense to San Francisco's and coached with Shanahan in Washington. Lance is a Minnesota native, so it would be a homecoming of sorts if he were to join the Vikings. Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent seven seasons in San Francisco's personnel department and that familiarity should help in negotiations with his former team.

The bottom line is that Lance would give Minnesota a young, talented signal-caller who potentially could unlock another dimension of O'Connell's offense.

Baltimore Ravens

With Baltimore remaining at a standstill in contract negotiations with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, a move to secure Lance would provide a younger, developmental prospect to build an offense around at a much cheaper price.

New Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken had success with Stetson Bennett at Georgia and also got good production from Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns and Jameis Winston with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lance fits Monken's plan for how he wants Baltimore to play on offense, leaning on a physical run game and creating chunk plays off of that with an athletic, downfield thrower who can make off-schedule plays with his feet.

Atlanta Falcons

Like Baltimore, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has created an offensive identity that caters toward running the football. For now, Desmond Ridder has been anointed the starter, but Lance would be a more talented option for Atlanta.

And the Falcons already have dynamic pass-catchers in place for Lance, including tight end Kyle Pitts and big-bodied receiver Drake London. Competent quarterback play would allow Atlanta to chase a division title in the NFC South.

49ers draft picks

Round 3 (99)

Round 3 (101)

Round 3 (102)

Round 5 (155)

Round 5 (164)

Round 5 (173)

Round 6 (216)

Round 7 (222)

Round 7 (247)

Round 7 (253)

Round 7 (255)

49ers draft needs

Edge rusher: The 49ers lost Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu in free agency and must find a productive pass rusher to line up opposite Nick Bosa.

Kicker: Veteran Robbie Gould has been effective, but the 40-year-old's asking price appears too much in free agency. The 49ers traded for Zane Gonzalez but could draft another kicker to add to the competition in training camp.

Quarterback: San Francisco used five players at quarterback last season, including running back Christian McCaffrey. With a roster built to win the Super Bowl, the 49ers need legitimate depth at quarterback should they deal with a similar situation in 2023.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

