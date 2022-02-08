Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray sends message to Cardinals via social media 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While one of the NFL's premier young quarterbacks is set to start in the Super Bowl on Sunday, another one is applying pressure on his franchise.

Three years after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals, franchise QB Kyler Murray is causing eyebrows to raise regarding his commitment to the franchise beyond this season, after wiping his Instagram account clean of all Cardinals-related content.

Murray's social media disconnect might come as a surprise, considering this season, he led the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance since 2015.

Murray was also named to two Pro Bowls in his first three seasons and won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, helping revitalize a struggling Arizona and establish himself as one of the most prolific passers in the organization's history.

Murray ranks among the top 10 in several Cardinals franchise statistics. He's first in completion percentage (66.9%) and passer rating (93.9), sixth in completions (1,057), and seventh in passing yards (11,480), passing touchdowns (70) and wins (22).

Beyond the individual numbers, Murray has also led the Cardinals to increased team success each season he has been in Arizona.

The Cardinals went from five wins in Murray's rookie season in 2019, to six the following season and 11 this past season, including a 7-0 start before missing three games with an ankle injury.

Could Murray possibly want out of the place where he's found so much success? And if so, why?

Colin Cowherd said Tuesday that he believes this is Murray's way of letting the franchise know he wants an extension.

"'I want an extension now' –– that's what he's telling you," Cowherd said on "The Herd."

"You have to pay him for a variety of reasons. Here's four off the top of my head. No. 1, you built this franchise around him. No. 2, he keeps getting better every year. No. 3, you keep winning more with him every year. And No. 4, the NFC West."

Next season, Murray is set to make. $11,386,841, and the Cardinals will then have the option to pick up his fifth-year option, extend Murray, or –– in some alternate universe –– allow him to become an unrestricted free agent after Year 5, assuming they picked up his option.

However, if Arizona doesn't start stepping to the plate soon, it appears that Murray might make the decision for it.

