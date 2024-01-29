National Football League
Jim Harbaugh says he was 'starstruck' when he met Justin Herbert
Updated Jan. 29, 2024 9:25 a.m. ET

Jim Harbaugh wants to be clear that he takes great pride in being a Michigan Man, but some things about the NFL proved too alluring to resist, like the big silver trophy they give to Super Bowl champions.

"I love Michigan, but I love the NFL, too. There's no Lombardi Trophy in college football," Harbaugh said on Sunday ahead of the AFC Championship Game. "I've got so many sands left in the hourglass, and I want to take a crack at that. There's nowhere better to do it than with the Los Angeles Chargers."

They were the first public comments from Harbaugh, 60, since he decided to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, and they were delivered on the pregame show before his brother John coached the Baltimore Ravens against the Kansas City Chiefs. (The Chiefs defeated the Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl).

Jim Harbaugh has a tall task ahead of him in Los Angeles, taking over a Chargers team that went 5-12 this season and is projected to be more than $50 million over the salary cap. But he said he is excited about the chance to work with quarterback Justin Herbert.

"I met him, and Derwin James, and — pro's pros these guys — and Keenan Allen," Harbaugh said. "But I was a little starstruck, meeting Justin."

Asked about the culture he wants to build around the Chargers, Harbaugh referenced some of the qualities he prioritized at Michigan.

"We work together. We win together. It's worth it," he said. "The hard work, the sacrifice, the pressure, all of it, why would somebody put themselves through that? Because the rewards are so darn good."

Before taking over at Michigan in 2015, Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons, going 44-19. He went to three straight NFC championship games, losing to Baltimore and his brother John in Super Bowl XLVII.

The Chargers and Ravens are scheduled to play each other in 2024, with the date yet to be determined. Jim Harbaugh's introductory press conference with the Chargers is scheduled for Tuesday.

