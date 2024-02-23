National Football League Jameis Winston: 'My desire is to be a Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback' Published Feb. 23, 2024 11:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jameis Winston's NFL career has been a whirlwind, but he still has his sights set on landing a starting quarterback job and winning championships. He acknowledges that might be difficult with the New Orleans Saints, however.

"My goal is to be and my desire is to be a Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback in this league," Winston told Saints News Network on Thursday. "Right now, that doesn't look like a very clear picture with the New Orleans Saints."

"I'm going to do my best to dominate the opportunity. … I admire the culture and the integrity that this city possesses."

Winston, 30, has spent the past four seasons with the Saints after being selected as the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. Winston spent the first five seasons of his career (2015-19) as the primary starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His final season in Tampa Bay, Winston led the NFL in both passing yards (5,109) and interceptions (30).

Winston signed a one-year deal with the Saints in 2020, backing up future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees. He began the 2021 season as the Saints' full-time starter, but he suffered a season-ending ACL injury early on. Winston began the 2022 season as New Orleans' starter once again before getting hurt in Week 3, and the Saints stuck with veteran Andy Dalton the rest of the way.

In the wake of the Saints signing four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million deal, which is reportedly being restructured, last offseason, Winston chose to stay and backup Carr. Winston appeared in seven games for the Saints last season.

The Saints are coming off a 9-8 season and haven't made the playoffs since 2020.

