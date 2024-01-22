National Football League If Deebo Samuel (shoulder) is out Sunday, what's 49ers' backup plan? Published Jan. 22, 2024 7:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers could be without their most explosive playmaker on Sunday in the NFC Championship game at home against the Detroit Lions ( 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has confirmed that receiver Deebo Samuel has a shoulder injury that will put his availability into question for this weekend. Shanahan said the 49ers won't know more about Samuel's status until later this week.

"If we know he's not available — which hopefully we would know that by Wednesday, Thursday or Friday — than it makes it easier at least from a game-plan standpoint," Shanan told reporters on Monday. "But if there's any chance, which I think we'll have a better idea by Wednesday, then obviously there will be things in there for him."

Samuel missed two games earlier this season with a hairline fracture in his left shoulder. He had to leave the game in the first half of his team's win Saturday against the Green Bay Packers with an injury to that same shoulder.

"He tried to come back, couldn't do it," Shanahan said. "I know he did something similar versus Cleveland."

On Monday, Shanahan said X-rays on Samuel's shoulder came back negative, meaning no fractures.

"It wasn't broken, so that's a real good sign," Shanahan told reporters. "But it's still hurting too much for us to have a real idea of how it will heal up this week. But we just got to be patient, see how he heals up on Wednesday. Based on if it's improving, that will give us a better idea if he has a chance for the game or not."

Filling in for Samuel, Jauan Jennings played 40 snaps on offense, finishing with five catches for 61 yards on six targets. Four of those catches were good for first downs.

Jennings did try to run a Samuel go-to play out of the backfield when Shanahan forgot his "wide-back" was not on the field and Jennings lost a yard. So, the 49ers probably won't use him as a runner in the backfield.

"I made some plays," Jennings said after the game. "My number was called and I'm just thankful to make them."

However, Jennings is a physical blocker in the run game and one of San Francisco's most reliable receivers on third down, hence his nickname "Third and Jauan."

"He always contributes," Shanahan said. "I think sometimes people see it more when he gets the ball. But Jauan has an impact whenever he's out there on the field, whether it's the run game or the passing game. He steps it up big for us. He's one of the biggest warriors out there on the field, and I'm glad he's on our team."

As San Francisco's No. 3 receiver, Jennings finished with 19 receptions for 265 receiving yards and a score during the regular season. If Samuel is unavailable, the 49ers will have to lean on Jennings and the rest of wide receiver room, which includes Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud III and Willie Snead.

Along with those players, top San Francisco playmakers Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk will have to take on larger roles.

But make no mistake, the 49ers are a less explosive offense without Samuel on the field. According to FOX Sports research, the Niners average 7.1 yards per play with Samuel on the field and 5.7 yards per play without him.

Since Samuel joined the 49ers in 2019, the team is 53-23 (including postseason) in games he has played and 8-9 in games he hasn't played. The 49ers lost both games he missed during the regular season this year.

Samuel has 16 plays of 20-plus yards this season, third on the team behind Aiyuk (28) and Kittle (18). The 49ers are 9-1 this season when Samuel has at least one play of 20-plus yards and 3-4 otherwise.

Obviously, Samuel is a big part of San Francisco's offense. If he can't play, several other players will have to carry the load.

"We just want to play our best football, do everything we can to play our best," Shanahan said. "We feel like we can win every game when we do that."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

