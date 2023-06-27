Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35 in apparent drowning
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett unexpectedly died Tuesday. He was 35.
Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website on Tuesday.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university "lost an incredibly special person."
Mallett began his college football career at Michigan before transferring to Arkansas following the 2007 campaign. Following a redshirt season, he was named the Razorbacks' starter in 2009 and helped the team win eight games, throwing for 3,624 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
In his second season at Arkansas, Mallett led the Razorbacks to a 10-win season and a spot in the Sugar Bowl. His 3,869 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns are the most in a single season in school history and helped him earn second-team All-SEC honors.
University of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek released the following statement on Mallett's death.
"Our Razorbacks family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback"
Mallett began working as a high school football coach in 2020 and was entering his second season as the head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.
-
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35 in apparent drowning
2023 College Football odds: Best early Power 5 conference futures bets
Prepping for the NFL: How SEC coaches compare at developing offensive stars
-
Deion Sanders is ahead of the game, health issues and all
Joel Klatt goes one-on-one with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on expansion
Best early college football predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Athletes who sign NLI won't face penalty under certain circumstances
'We'll take you as a transfer': College coaches play the long game in portal era
-
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35 in apparent drowning
2023 College Football odds: Best early Power 5 conference futures bets
Prepping for the NFL: How SEC coaches compare at developing offensive stars
-
Deion Sanders is ahead of the game, health issues and all
Joel Klatt goes one-on-one with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on expansion
Best early college football predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Athletes who sign NLI won't face penalty under certain circumstances
'We'll take you as a transfer': College coaches play the long game in portal era