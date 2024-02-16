National Football League
Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey is 'ultimate chess piece', says DC Anthony Weaver
National Football League

Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey is 'ultimate chess piece', says DC Anthony Weaver

Published Feb. 16, 2024 2:04 p.m. ET

New Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver plans to move star cornerback Jalen Ramsey around the field more next season.

While playing under former Dolphins DC Vic Fangio this past season, Ramsey played 87.6% of his snaps through 10 regular season games on the right side of the field, per Next Gen Stats. The 29-year-old locked down that side of the field, as opposing quarterbacks attempted just 84 passes toward the right — the second-fewest in the NFL — after he returned from a torn meniscus in Week 8, according to NGS.

Nonetheless, Weaver recognizes that limiting the seven-time Pro-Bowler to one side of the field doesn't allow for Ramsey to play at full capacity. 

"You talk about prototype corners, he is that," Weaver said Thursday, per NFL Media. "Size, length, speed, competitiveness. The thing about him is, I think he is your ultimate chess piece. So to have him just sit outside and be a field corner or boundary corner or something like that is a detriment to him. We got to find ways to move him around where he can be most impactful. We're committed to doing that." 

Ramsey moved around the least in his career last season, as he lined up at outside corner on 533 snaps, in the slot just 14 snaps, free safety twice and in the box 53 times, per PFF. 

Ramsey's lack of slot snaps was particularly low for the defensive back, as he spent just 2% of his snap reps in the slot in 2023, as opposed to 19.8% in 2022 and 31.3% in 2021 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

