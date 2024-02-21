Dan Marino reveals QB Mt. Rushmore, thinks Patrick Mahomes 'one of the best ever'
It can be difficult to form a Mount Rushmore for NFL quarterbacks, but one of the players who's a candidate to be held in that esteem, Dan Marino, has a shortlist of players who stand out to him — including two signal-callers from the current generation.
"I gotta go back to the guys I played against, I always loved Joe Namath. I always loved [Terry] Bradshaw, but to me [Joe] Montana and [John] Elway, Jim Kelly … Patrick Mahomes, he's gotta be considered one of the best ever, too, and you got Tom Brady, a lot of guys," Marino said about his Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks to Sports Illustrated Wednesday.
Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their third Super Bowl in the past five seasons. The 28-year-old Mahomes has already earned six Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro honors, two league MVP honors and three Super Bowl MVPs. Mahomes has led the NFL in passing yards once and passing touchdowns twice.
Meanwhile, Brady won seven Super Bowls, split between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was a 15-time Pro Bowler.
Marino, of course, is a Hall of Famer who racked up nine Pro-Bowl nods, three All-Pro honors and was the 1984 NFL MVP. He also led the league in passing yards five times and passing touchdowns three times.
Marino spent his entire 17-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 NFL odds: Which teams will draft Nix, McCarthy and Penix?
Joel Klatt's top 5 quarterbacks in 2024 NFL Draft
New deals for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb top Cowboys' biggest offseason issues
-
Jimmy Johnson: Bill Belichick 'willing to give up decision-making' to be head coach
Antonio Pierce: Raiders need to use ‘the Jordan Rules’ on Patrick Mahomes
Kirk Cousins next team odds: Vikings favored to retain QB
-
Russell Wilson next team odds: Steelers new favorites to land Broncos QB
Travis Kelce is pursuing movie roles, other entertainment opportunities
2024 NFL Draft odds: Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels favored to be second, third picks
-
2024 NFL odds: Which teams will draft Nix, McCarthy and Penix?
Joel Klatt's top 5 quarterbacks in 2024 NFL Draft
New deals for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb top Cowboys' biggest offseason issues
-
Jimmy Johnson: Bill Belichick 'willing to give up decision-making' to be head coach
Antonio Pierce: Raiders need to use ‘the Jordan Rules’ on Patrick Mahomes
Kirk Cousins next team odds: Vikings favored to retain QB
-
Russell Wilson next team odds: Steelers new favorites to land Broncos QB
Travis Kelce is pursuing movie roles, other entertainment opportunities
2024 NFL Draft odds: Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels favored to be second, third picks