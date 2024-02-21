National Football League
Dan Marino reveals QB Mt. Rushmore, thinks Patrick Mahomes 'one of the best ever'
National Football League

Dan Marino reveals QB Mt. Rushmore, thinks Patrick Mahomes 'one of the best ever'

Published Feb. 21, 2024 7:47 p.m. ET

It can be difficult to form a Mount Rushmore for NFL quarterbacks, but one of the players who's a candidate to be held in that esteem, Dan Marino, has a shortlist of players who stand out to him — including two signal-callers from the current generation.

"I gotta go back to the guys I played against, I always loved Joe Namath. I always loved [Terry] Bradshaw, but to me [Joe] Montana and [John] Elway, Jim Kelly … Patrick Mahomes, he's gotta be considered one of the best ever, too, and you got Tom Brady, a lot of guys," Marino said about his Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks to Sports Illustrated Wednesday.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their third Super Bowl in the past five seasons. The 28-year-old Mahomes has already earned six Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro honors, two league MVP honors and three Super Bowl MVPs. Mahomes has led the NFL in passing yards once and passing touchdowns twice.

Meanwhile, Brady won seven Super Bowls, split between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was a 15-time Pro Bowler.

Marino, of course, is a Hall of Famer who racked up nine Pro-Bowl nods, three All-Pro honors and was the 1984 NFL MVP. He also led the league in passing yards five times and passing touchdowns three times.

Marino spent his entire 17-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.

