National Football League Did Chiefs rise among Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams after resounding win? 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

With three of the four top teams in last week's rankings on a bye, the Chiefs attempted to gain ground with a statement road victory. Meanwhile, the Giants, Cowboys and Jets all took care of business on Sunday to keep pace in the rankings.

After Week 7, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

The NFL's lone unbeaten team returns to action next week against the Steelers after enjoying the bye week.

2. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

The Packers are next up for the current AFC No. 1 seed. The showdown against Aaron Rodgers and Co. is another opportunity to showcase their talents as the NFL's most complete team.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

After a resounding win on the road against the 49ers, the Chiefs are rounding into form as one of the heavyweights in the AFC.

Patrick Mahomes passes for 423 yds, 3 TDs en route to win vs. 49ers | UNDISPUTED Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decide if Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL.

4. Minnesota Vikings (5-1)

With their division rivals falling apart, the Vikings are not only in the mix to snatch a division crown but are creeping into contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

5. New York Giants (6-1)

The G-Men have become the masters of winning ugly games. With Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley emerging as a formidable rushing tandem, the Giants have utilized a creative running game to bludgeon their opponents between the tackles.

6. Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

Dak Prescott's return did not change the Cowboys' winning formula. The big-money quarterback embraced his role as a game manager while complementing a dominant running game and dynamic defensive effort to chalk up a win against the Lions.

Cowboys defeat Lions 24-6 in Dak Prescott's return in Week 7 | UNDISPUTED Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe weigh in on Dak's return.

7. New York Jets (5-2)

Gang Green continues to win behind an opportunistic defense loaded with blue-chip talent. The Jets are still a work in progress, but this team is rounding into form as a playoff contender.

8. Tennessee Titans (4-2)

The rough and rugged Titans are quietly evolving into a dark-horse contender in the AFC behind a disruptive defense and dominant running game.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)

Joe Burrow has adjusted to defensive tactics that slowed down the Bengals' high-powered offense early in the season. The ultra-cool quarterback is back in attack mode utilizing the deep ball and an assortment of RPOs to carve up opponents over the past few weeks.

Why Joe Burrow is now a Tier 1 QB after Week 7 win vs. Falcons | THE HERD Colin Cowherd explains why it is time to label Burrow as a Tier 1 QB.

10. Baltimore Ravens (4-3)

Despite a series of up-and-down performances, the Ravens are beginning to play to their identity as a blue-collar squad. With the defense making gradual improvements, the Ravens' old-school formula (strong running + solid defense = wins) could make them a tough out down the stretch.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more