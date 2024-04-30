National Football League Chargers OT Joe Alt wants to be 'dominant' with strike, loves Jim Harbaugh Published Apr. 30, 2024 7:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joe Alt was the first offensive tackle off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Los Angeles Chargers took him at No. 5 out of Notre Dame. Alt is now tasked with helping keep star quarterback Justin Herbert upright, while representing the first draft pick of the Jim Harbaugh era.

What are Alt's early impressions of his new head coach?

On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," Alt explained to Colin Cowherd what he loves about Harbaugh.

"I think Coach Harbaugh's a great coach," Alt said. "The biggest thing for me is he wanted me. He wanted offensive linemen, and he has an appreciation for offensive linemen. It makes me, as a player, want to work that much harder for a coach like that and try to succeed. I've spoken with him since I've been chosen every day, and I'm really excited to get started there."

Harbaugh was previously the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, with whom he won last season's College Football Playoff National Championship.

On that note, three of the 13 Wolverines players who were selected in the 2024 draft were offensive linemen: Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan and LaDarius Henderson. Michigan built a reputation over the past three seasons for being a team that imposed its will up front through the running game. Furthermore, the Chargers selected two Michigan players of their own, linebacker Junior Colson (No. 69) and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (No. 253).

Alt, who stands at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, was Notre Dame's primary left tackle across his three seasons in South Bend. He was a two-time All-American who will likely play right tackle for the Chargers, as former first-round draft pick and Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater is their starting left tackle.

While expressing that he'll play whichever tackle spot the Chargers want, Alt detailed where he wants to improve in the NFL.

"The pass, I always want to improve my strike. I think being able to strike a defensive end and kind of take the fight to them throws them out of their rush pattern, their rush plan, so I think that's a huge thing being able to really be dominant with that," Alt said. "And the run game, just always trying to be lower. I have, obviously, a large frame, but when I'm able to get underneath guys and use that frame and that leverage to explode through guys, it really is a helpful thing, so just always trying to play lower in everything I do in the run game."

The Chargers are coming off a 5-12 season.

