National Football League Bucs defense shuts down Titans to end four-game skid: 'Something good to build on' Published Nov. 12, 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — This was a get-right day for the Bucs, and especially for their defense.

Tampa Bay brought a four-game losing streak into Sunday's home game against the Titans, having given up four touchdowns in the second half alone to quarterback C.J. Stroud in last week's 39-37 loss to the Texans.

The Bucs played a complete game on both sides of the ball, getting themselves back on track with a 20-6 win over the Titans to pull within a half-game of the NFC South lead.

"It just shows what we can do when we play sound and we play together and we're out there with a lot of energy," said linebacker Devin White, who had one of four sacks of Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis. "We were able to play a complete game. It's something good to build on."

Tampa Bay (4-5) did a number on Titans running back Derrick Henry, holding him to 20 yards of total offense on 12 touches, matching his lowest offensive output since 2017, a span of 90 games. Levis, who had thrown for four touchdowns two weeks ago in his debut against Atlanta, didn't have a play longer than 15 yards until the final five minutes.

"To stop a guy like Derrick Henry like that, that's a tall task," said quarterback Baker Mayfield, who overcame an early interception to throw for two touchdowns. "Our defense played lights out today. They were all fighting over the ball when it was in the air. I know there's going to be griping about not getting [more] interceptions, but they were after it today. It makes our job much easier."

The defense found itself on the opening drive, as Tennessee marched to the Bucs' 9. Henry was dropped for a 2-yard loss, and on third down, Levis was sacked by defensive tackle Vita Vea, forcing the Titans to settle for a field goal. Tennessee would manage just one first down the rest of the half, and the offense eventually clicked. Mayfield threw a short screen that running back Rachaad White took 43 yards for a touchdown and the lead in the second quarter, and he added a 22-yard score to Mike Evans for a two-score lead in the third quarter.

"We just kept playing," said Evans, who finished with 143 receiving yards on six catches. "That's what this game is about, adversity and overcoming that. That's what life is about. We just kept fighting, and we were able to make plays down the stretch to win it."

At least three potential interceptions went off the hands of Bucs defenders, but the defense finally came up with a key takeaway in the fourth quarter. Levis was hit by rookie outside linebacker Markees Watts as he threw, and the ball sailed high and was easily caught by safety Antoine Winfield. Tampa Bay's pass defense, going without starting cornerback Carlton Davis due to a toe injury, kept Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins in check, holding him to 27 yards on three catches out of eight targets.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles had stressed to his players this week that simple adjustments and focusing on fundamental details were all they needed to do to turn their season around. After ranking as one of the league's worst defenses during their four-game skid, the Bucs held the Titans to six points and 209 yards in Sunday's win.

"Like I told them, the answers to the test are in the room, with us together," Bowles said. "We have all our answers. We just have to play mistake-free football. We understand how we have to play. Today, everybody made plays. ... We were probably more aggressive today, like we were all year like we used to be, just getting back to the basics and doing the things that we do well and playing fast football."

The Bucs' win, combined with the Saints' loss to the Vikings, has Tampa Bay just a half-game back of New Orleans for the division lead with eight games — four against division opponents — still left to play. It's just one win, and the Bucs have one of their toughest games of the season next week at San Francisco, but it's a step in the right direction.

"It was big because we lost four in a row," Bowles said. "A lot of people can lose faith, and these guys never flinched in the locker room. The effort was there. They understood the mistakes they made and they tried to correct them today, so that was big for us."

Greg Auman is FOX Sports' NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic.

