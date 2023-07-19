National Football League Alex Highsmith, Steelers reportedly agree on four-year, $68 million extension Updated Jul. 19, 2023 10:55 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers made sure one of their top defenders didn't enter the 2023 season without a contract extension.

Edge rusher Alex Highsmith has agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal that will keep him under contract with the Steelers through the 2027 season, NFL Media reported Wednesday. The deal includes $27.7 million in guaranteed money plus $38 million over the first two seasons as he'll become one of the league's highest-paid pass rushers, according to ESPN.

Highsmith had a breakout season for the Steelers in 2022, stepping up as Pittsburgh's top pass rusher when T.J. Watt missed almost the entire first half of the season due to a pec injury. Highsmith recorded 6.5 sacks in the first eight games and finished with 14.5 on the year, which was the sixth-most in the league. In addition, he forced five fumbles, which tied for most in the league.

In 2021, Highsmith recorded six sacks and 74 combined tackles. He has also missed only one game in his career.

The 2020 third-round pick is entering his fourth season, which would have been the final year on his rookie contract. He'll turn 26 in early August.

