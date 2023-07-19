National Football League
Alex Highsmith, Steelers reportedly agree on four-year, $68 million extension
National Football League

Alex Highsmith, Steelers reportedly agree on four-year, $68 million extension

Updated Jul. 19, 2023 10:55 a.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers made sure one of their top defenders didn't enter the 2023 season without a contract extension.

Edge rusher Alex Highsmith has agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal that will keep him under contract with the Steelers through the 2027 season, NFL Media reported Wednesday. The deal includes $27.7 million in guaranteed money plus $38 million over the first two seasons as he'll become one of the league's highest-paid pass rushers, according to ESPN

Highsmith had a breakout season for the Steelers in 2022, stepping up as Pittsburgh's top pass rusher when T.J. Watt missed almost the entire first half of the season due to a pec injury. Highsmith recorded 6.5 sacks in the first eight games and finished with 14.5 on the year, which was the sixth-most in the league. In addition, he forced five fumbles, which tied for most in the league. 

In 2021, Highsmith recorded six sacks and 74 combined tackles. He has also missed only one game in his career. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 third-round pick is entering his fourth season, which would have been the final year on his rookie contract. He'll turn 26 in early August. 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers
Alex Highsmith
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin could reportedly hold out of training camp

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin could reportedly hold out of training camp

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes