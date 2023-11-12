National Football League
Aaron Rodgers wants to return to Jets in mid-December
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers wants to return to Jets in mid-December

Updated Nov. 12, 2023 10:16 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers wants to return to the Jets in mid-December, per NBC's Melissa Stark.

Rodgers was injured in the Jets' first game of the season on Sept. 11 and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. Rodgers has remained close to the Jets' camp since the injury and has been seen on the sideline with a headset during games. 

"He said, ‘I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery, you have a good patient, it makes this possible,’" Stark said on the telecast.

Recently, he's shown just how quickly the healing process has gone for him, displaying the ability to drop back and throw passes during Jets warm-ups this month. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers said he has been working on a weight-limiting treadmill, jogging at 50% of his body weight. His goal this week is to increase it to 75%.

The team has gone 4-4 heading into Week 10, while Zach Wilson has completed 59.9% of his passes for 1600 yards and has a 5-5 TD-INT ratio.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kyler Murray guides Cardinals to comeback win in first game back from knee injury

Kyler Murray guides Cardinals to comeback win in first game back from knee injury

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes