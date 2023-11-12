National Football League Aaron Rodgers wants to return to Jets in mid-December Updated Nov. 12, 2023 10:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers wants to return to the Jets in mid-December, per NBC's Melissa Stark.

Rodgers was injured in the Jets' first game of the season on Sept. 11 and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. Rodgers has remained close to the Jets' camp since the injury and has been seen on the sideline with a headset during games.

"He said, ‘I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery, you have a good patient, it makes this possible,’" Stark said on the telecast.

Recently, he's shown just how quickly the healing process has gone for him, displaying the ability to drop back and throw passes during Jets warm-ups this month.

Rodgers said he has been working on a weight-limiting treadmill, jogging at 50% of his body weight. His goal this week is to increase it to 75%.

The team has gone 4-4 heading into Week 10, while Zach Wilson has completed 59.9% of his passes for 1600 yards and has a 5-5 TD-INT ratio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

