2023 NFL odds: Joe Burrow's injury shifts MVP odds, Bengals' Super Bowl odds
2023 NFL odds: Joe Burrow's injury shifts MVP odds, Bengals' Super Bowl odds

Updated Nov. 17, 2023 12:27 p.m. ET

The Cincinnati Bengals came up short in a prime-time matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night but suffered a much bigger loss than just the 34-20 final score.

In the second quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left the game due to a sprained right wrist and did not return. It is unclear if Burrow will miss further time with the wrist injury.

Following the loss, and coupled with Burrow's injury, the Bengals' Super Bowl odds significantly lengthened from +1700 to +2700. Burrow's MVP odds also moved drastically from +2000 to +5000.

In addition, Cincy is now -205 to miss the playoffs. 

Speculation about Burrow's health had arisen before the game, as he was seen wearing a cast on his throwing hand upon arriving in Baltimore.

After the game, FOX Sports NFL Analyst David Helman put things bluntly for Cincinnati, saying that without a healthy version of their quarterback, there is little hope for the Bengals moving forward. 

"This is, again, one of the best and most visible players in the NFL. He's Cincinnati's best hope for putting together a viable run at the playoffs. I'm not sure if I see this team going anywhere meaningful without him."

Ravens cruise against Bengals, Joe Burrow suffers wrist injury - Dave Helman reacts

