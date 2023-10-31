National Football League
Derrick Henry's next team odds, including Cowboys, Ravens, Browns
National Football League

Derrick Henry's next team odds, including Cowboys, Ravens, Browns

Updated Oct. 31, 2023 9:22 a.m. ET

With the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, there is one question on everyone's minds.

Will the Tennessee Titans move their most valuable asset, three-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry?

Henry, the Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, has twice led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (2019-20).

Henry is currently fifth in rushing yards with 526 and eighth in rushing yards per game at 75.1 this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Titans are 3-4, well behind the first-place Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) in the AFC South Division. If the team does decide to move on, which squads could be in the mix for the star running back's services?

We talked to Tom Gable, director of race and sports at the Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., to get some hypothetical odds for where the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner might potentially land.

Let's dive in.

RELATED: 2023 NFL trade deadline tracker

DERRICK HENRY'S HYPOTHETICAL NEXT TEAM ODDS*

Tennessee Titans (stays with team): -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)
Baltimore Ravens: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Dallas Cowboys: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Cleveland Browns: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

*odds as of 10/30/2023

Should Cowboys trade for Derrick Henry?

Should Cowboys trade for Derrick Henry?

"Based on the fact that the Titans didn't restructure his contract [Monday], it's going to be tough to move him," Gable said. "Their asking price is reportedly high [second-round pick] and now he is owed $5.5 million over the rest of the season. I make the Titans the overwhelming favorite to have his services for the remainder of the year.

"That said, I could see him going to a team like the Ravens or Cowboys, depending on how aggressive those teams want to be."

Colin Cowherd, host of "The Herd," said Dallas would be a logical destination for Henry.

Cowherd said the Cowboys need a big back like Henry if they face San Francisco in the playoffs.

"A dominating, Zeke in his prime, Zeke at the goal line, pounding No. 1 running back improves time of possession, more running, less reliance on Dak [Prescott], better play-action pass opportunities. Zeke left, and you can say what you want about Zeke, Dallas suddenly has gotten really bad at the goal line in short-yardage situations," Cowherd said.

"You can run it through Derrick Henry. Tennessee is open for business. ... Tony Pollard's a [number] two, a dynamic, home-run hitting two, that's who he is. ... Now, Derrick Henry's not in his prime, but he is still very, very good and serves the purpose of what Dallas needs."

Henry's four-year contract expires after the season, according to spotrac.com.

Do you think Henry will get traded? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 World Series odds: Rangers big favorites to win it all after Game 3 win

2023 World Series odds: Rangers big favorites to win it all after Game 3 win

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes