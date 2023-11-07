National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Best Week 10 predictions, including Cowboys, Ravens to cover Updated Nov. 7, 2023 12:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It took nine weeks of the NFL season for us to solidly the top of each conference.

After the Chiefs, Bengals and Ravens all won and covered against playoff teams, the top of the AFC is set. It's those three teams plus the idle Jaguars, who are 6-2 and atop the AFC South.

The Eagles are 8-1 after a win and cover against the Cowboys late Saturday afternoon. Along with the 5-3 49ers, the top of the NFC conference is set in my eyes.

Yes, the Lions are good, and so are the Cowboys, but neither of those teams appear threats to win the conference.

Let's dive into my best bets for the 2023 NFL season Week 10.

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App )

This is clearly a huge number and a square play, but sometimes it’s the right thing to do.

The Giants don’t have a quarterback, and the Cowboys are a front-running team. The Giants are without Daniel Jones after he tore his ACL on Sunday, and their backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is also on injured reserve. Enter Tommy DeVito, who has now played parts of two games for the G-Men this season.

DeVito is 17-of-27 on the season with 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Most of those yards and the touchdown were in garbage time against the Raiders on Sunday.

The Cowboys are a team that plays its best football when ahead. We’ve seen countless times this season, whether in Week 1 against the Giants or against the Jets, Patriots, or Rams, when Dallas gets ahead, it can stay ahead. The defense is built to rush the passer and attack the opposing quarterback. Dak Prescott also plays his best football when ahead in games.

I think the Cowboys run away with this game.

PICK: Cowboys (-15.5) to win by more than 15.5 points

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App )

This number is just too high for a division game with a Browns defense that’s outstanding.

I understand the Ravens are playing some excellent football and deserve the praise they have received, but if Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson can play to his potential, which again is a question mark right now, the Browns can easily win this game.

With a low total of 38, the Browns having a defense and the ability to run the ball, I have to take the Browns at this number. I would expect this to close lower than six.

PICK: Ravens (-6) to win by more than 6 points

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

I’m taking the Lions to cover the first half in this game.

Detroit will be off a bye, rested and ready to rumble again. Dan Campbell’s coaching staff will utilize the bye to attack the Chargers with new things, especially on the offensive side of the ball. I can’t wait to see how offensive coordinator Ben Johnson schemes up this Lions offense with two weeks to prepare.

The Chargers will be off a short week and a long flight after playing at the Jets on Monday Night. This is a great spot to fade the Chargers starting slow while buying the Lions team off a bye.

PICK: Lions (-115) first half moneyline

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

