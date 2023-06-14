National Basketball Association
Report: Pelicans would consider trading Zion Williamson for No. 2 pick
Published Jun. 14, 2023 4:46 p.m. ET

As the NBA draft approaches, the New Orleans Pelicans have emerged as potential suitors for highly regarded point guard Scoot Henderson, projected to be selected within the top three picks on June 22.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there are rumors suggesting that the Pelicans might consider trading Zion Williamson to secure a spot in the top three and acquire Henderson. Stein mentions a growing sense of frustration within the organization regarding Williamson's ongoing availability and overall approach.

Despite missing the entire previous season due to foot surgery, the Pelicans extended a substantial five-year, $194.3 million max contract to Williamson, who played only 29 games this past season due to a hamstring injury. However, recent developments indicate the team's willingness to explore alternative options.

Currently holding the No. 14 pick in the draft, New Orleans could potentially package that selection along with Williamson and other assets to secure a higher position and the opportunity to draft Henderson. Notably, the Pelicans are reportedly less inclined to include Brandon Ingram in such a trade.

The San Antonio Spurs are anticipated to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick, followed by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 and the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3.

When healthy, Williamson has been dominant. He averaged 29.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29 starts this past regular season.

