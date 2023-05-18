National Basketball Association Nikola Jokic may not look the part, but his superstardom isn't up for debate Published May. 18, 2023 2:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

When Lakers coach Darvin Ham met with his staff before Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, they discussed one of the many misconceptions about Nikola Jokic.

This one had to do with his physical fitness.

"I think he's one of the most highly-conditioned players of his caliber in our league," Ham said. "He has a funny little run, bounce when he runs, but that kid is in shape."

For Jokic, that's just one of many things people get wrong about him.

So what if he's not chiseled or lightning quick? He outsmarts guys with his brilliant footwork. He moves them where he wants them with his brute force. He's seemingly a step ahead of everyone, even if he looks a step behind.

Jokic put on yet another master clinic in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, finishing with 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks in the Denver Nuggets ' 132-126 win over the Lakers on Tuesday at Ball Arena. He'll look to do it again Thursday night.

Jokic is used to being underestimated. When he won his first MVP award in 2021, he wore a T-shirt with many of the negative things he had heard about himself written on it — slow, can't jump, out of shape, poor defender, 41st pick. On the back, there were three words: "Joke's on you."

Heading into the playoffs, the big question was whether he had what it takes to lead a team when it matters most. Sure, he's a two-time MVP, a stat machine, a physical aberration.

But the playoffs are a different beast.

The pressure is crushing. The limelight is blinding. It's a time when only the most dogged stars rise to the top, the ones who want it the most, the ones who deeply believe that they deserve to be champions.

It's hard to see Jokic that way. He often comes across as nonchalant. He seems to care more about his horses than, well, anything.

Here's a quick snapshot of some of the things he has said this year: In February, when asked if he was surprised that he was the seventh pick in the All-Star draft, he responded, "I wouldn't draft myself either. I'm not meant for this game." Then in March, when asked what winning three consecutive MVPs would mean to him, he said, "I don't know. It doesn't mean anything special."

But that doesn't translate behind-the-scenes — or on the court.

"We all see him when that jump ball goes off, but to play at the level that he plays at every single night, and to maintain that consistent greatness, is a direct byproduct of his work ethic," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before Game 1.

"I mean, every single day, whether it's going before practice, after practice, after the game, lifting, his work ethic is off the charts, and I think that's what allows him to be the player he is," Malone added. "And that's also what motivates him to be a world champion and to bring the first world championship in franchise history to Denver."

Malone has watched Jokic massively improve since his last Western Conference finals appearance in 2020, which also happened to be against the Lakers. Malone pointed to Jokic's increased maturity, the game slowing down for him and just him having more playoff games under his belt.

This postseason, Jokic is averaging a triple-double with 31 points on 55.9% shooting, 13.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists a game, up from the 24.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists he averaged in the playoffs in 2020.

"You can go through all the regular-season battles you want, but it's the postseason where you make a name for yourself," Malone said before Game 1. "And I think what Nikola has been able to do in the five consecutive playoff appearances that we've had is just incredible, and he seems to get better every year.

"Take, for example, the last round against Phoenix, the odds-on favorite to come out of the Western Conference — we beat them 4-2. And you look down, and you see Nikola average a triple-double and a very efficient triple-double."

After the Nuggets eliminated the Suns, Kevin Durant said Jokic is "going to go down as one of the all-time great centers to ever touch a basketball." And after Game 1 of the conference finals, Anthony Davis called Jokic "a once-in-a-lifetime player."

Jokic was incredible in the first three quarters of Game 1 on Tuesday. He took advantage of the Lakers choosing to go small by starting Dennis Schroder. In the first quarter, he outrebounded the entire Lakers squad, 12-6. At halftime, he still held the advantage (16-13). The Nuggets went on to lead by as many as 21 points.

But the Lakers made adjustments in the second half, putting Rui Hachimura on Jokic and allowing Davis to roam as a second layer of protection.

The Lakers went on to cut the deficit to as few as three points in the fourth quarter. Over that period, Jokic didn't make a single field goal and only grabbed two rebounds.

The takeaway: Jokic has to be spectacular the entire game for the Nuggets to win this series.

At the Nuggets' practice Wednesday, Michael Porter Jr. said that while the Lakers' coverage of Jokic might have surprised them a bit in the second half, he's glad they saw it in Game 1, so they'll know how to adjust moving forward.

"I don't think that'll be an issue for us next game," Porter said, adding they've seen a similar defensive strategy before with the Philadelphia 76ers, who put P.J. Tucker on Jokic and allowed Joel Embiid to roam.

This much is clear: Jokic has been the best player in this postseason. And when he's dominating, he makes other teams look like JV squads.

In fact, after Game 1, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was asked what's the biggest difference between Jokic and LeBron James, who is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time (Caldwell-Pope, of course, won a championship alongside James in 2020).

"I feel like the only difference is Bron can jump higher than Jokic," Caldwell-Pope said.

As for Jokic, he took that as a profound compliment.

"That's really offensive," he said, as a room filled with reporters broke out in laughter. "I'm joking. To be compared with one of the best ever or the best ever, I think it's really cool."

Of course, another big difference between the two stars is that James has led his teams to 10 NBA Finals, winning four titles. Jokic has never made it to the championship round.

This is his chance.

He's healthy. His team is healthy. And he has been absolutely dominant throughout the playoffs.

As for the misconception that Jokic doesn't have what it takes come playoff-time? It's time to retire that one, too.

Sounds like the perfect slogan for a championship T-shirt.

