NBA odds: Chet Holmgren new favorite to win Rookie of the Year

It’s been less than two weeks since the NBA Draft and there’s already a new betting favorite to win the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year award across various sportsbooks.

At FanDuel, Chet Holmgren — the second overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder — has jumped Paolo Banchero as the new favorite to win the award after a stellar Summer League debut.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs product set a Summer League single-game record with six blocks. Holmgren finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four 3-pointers.

Holmgren was incredibly efficient as he was 7-for-9 shooting from the floor (4-for-6 on 3-pointers, 3-for-3 from inside the arc) and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in the 98-77 win over the Utah Jazz.

FanDuel moved his Rookie of the Year odds from +500 to +360 shortly after Tuesday's performance.

FOX Bet currently lists Holmgren third (+400 at FOX Bet) on their oddsboard, behind Banchero (+250) and Jabari Smith Jr. (+350), the third pick by the Houston Rockets.

The 20-year-old's dominance shouldn’t be much of a surprise as he was an elite college player in his lone season in Spokane. The unicorn averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game — the latter of which ranked fourth nationally.

Holmgren followed up his debut Summer League with a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) in the 87-71 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Holmgren added three assists and two blocks but was 3-for-11 shooting from the floor (27.3%), including 1-for-6 on 3-pointers (16.7%).

Banchero will make his Summer League debut on Thursday after going first overall to the Orlando Magic to the surprise of many. The former Duke Blue Devil averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in his lone collegiate season.

