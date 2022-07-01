National Basketball Association NBA odds: Early Rookie of the Year futures lines 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that the NBA Draft is behind us, it’s the perfect time to take our first look at lines of the abecedarians vying for the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Per Fox Sports Research, last preseason, Jalen Green (+200) and Cade Cunningham (+300) were the two favorites, with Jalen Suggs (+750) third and runner-up Evan Mobley (+1000) fourth. However, it was Scottie Barnes (+1400) that won, making him the longest opening odds Rookie of the Year winner in the last 15 years.

So who will take home the award this season?

Will the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero follow up his surprising selection in the draft with a dominant rookie-leading performance? Can Chet Holmgren ease into the footsteps Kevin Durant placed in Oklahoma City? Or will Jabari Smith Jr. show the Houston Rockets that they got a steal when they selected him third in the draft?

Betting odds are always on the move in the Association. With summer leagues starting July 7, here are the early odds of the players most likely to take home Rookie of the Year honors (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NBA ROY*



Paolo Banchero: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Jabari Smith Jr: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Keegan Murray: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jaden Ivey: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Chet Holmgren: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Bennedict Mathurin: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Shaedon Sharpe: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Dyson Daniels: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Johnny Davis: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Ochai Agbaji: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jalen Williams: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)



*odds as of 6/30/2022

At +250, Paolo Banchero is the early odds on favorite to succeed Scottie Barnes as ROY. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound power forward, averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 boards and 3.2 assists in his sole season at Duke. He is the most NBA ready of all the draftees. He can drive the lane, shoot off the dribble and knock down open 3s. He is also a willing defender and resolute on the boards.

However, his most underrated talent is his playmaking ability. After getting off to a slow start in college, he grew very comfortable finding cutters out of the post without becoming a black hole like so many of his peers.

Given his size, agility and basketball IQ he will be asked to do a lot for a rebuilding Magic squad that is heavy on youthful talent, but low on experience. Paolo will have every opportunity to develop his repertoire, and if he’s as good as advertised, Orlando may have their foundational piece for years to come.

Jabari Smith Jr (+350) is right behind Paolo in the odds, and for good reason. At 6-foot-10, he has one of the purest shooting strokes you will even see from a big man not named Kevin Durant. He shot 42% behind the arc in college and can shoot them off the dribble — with a devastating jab step — or in catch and shoot situations. He also has mastered coming off a pin-down screen to pop a three immediately upon catching the ball. If one thing is for sure, this guy can shoot the lights out.

On the flip side, Smith Jr. is an above-average defender. He has the wingspan (7-foot-1) and lateral quickness to disrupt guards on the perimeter, in addition to the sturdiness and strength to battle with the big men in the paint.

Both of these skills are going to be heavily relied upon in Houston with the departure of Christian Wood and a young cast that is still learning how to play the game the right way. If Smith is that calming presence, the ROY may end up on his mantle.

At +800, Bennedict Mathurin is an intriguing choice for ROY. The high-flying, dynamic 6-foot-5 guard displayed Steph Curry range in college taking 20% of his threes beyond 25 feet and hitting them at a 39.6% clip. Like, Smith Jr. he is also gifted on the defensive end and displays a Marcus Smart-like tenacity that will make him a fan favorite in the Hoosier state. While his team fares to be a bit more competitive than the Rockets or the Magic, Mathurin has a strong backcourt mate in Tyrese Haliburton to give him that veteran advice the two favorites lack. If he's a quick learner this might be a long-shot worth gambling on.

So there you have it. Who are you throwing a couple of bucks down on to win NBA ROY? Lock in on your favorite youngster and place your wagers now at FOX Bet !

