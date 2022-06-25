National Basketball Association
NBA Odds: How Paolo Banchero going No. 1 affected books, bettors NBA Odds: How Paolo Banchero going No. 1 affected books, bettors
National Basketball Association

NBA Odds: How Paolo Banchero going No. 1 affected books, bettors

3 hours ago

A large part of the appeal of drafts is the speculation on who will be the first pick. Most years, especially in the NBA, the top pick is a slam dunk.

Most NBA draftniks had Auburn's Jabari Smith going first to the Orlando Magic prior to draft day but as the draft drew closer, there were reports the Magic would make a surprise pick.

Here's everything you need to know about the NBA odds for the season via FOX Bet. For more NBA odds, check out the favored teams to win the 2022-23 NBA title.

Orlando surprised some by passing on Smith and taking Duke's Paolo Banchero on Thursday night.

"We had him as high as +2500 last week but then the odds gradually decreased," FOX Bet trading operations specialist Martin Pascual said. "The biggest decrease we saw was on Monday where he dropped from +900 to +300 after CBS came out with a mock draft having Banchero as their No. 1 pick and news that (Chet) Holmgren did not want to share his medical records with the Thunder."

When reports started circulating that the Magic were going to pass on Smith, many sportsbooks took down odds on the top pick to minimize potential significant losses.

Bettors who backed Banchero at longer odds rejoiced when NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick. The Magic selected "the most NBA ready player in this draft class," wrote FOX Sports college basketball analyst John Fanta.

Holmgren went second to Oklahoma City and the Houston Rockets nabbed Smith at No. 3.

"Overall, the NBA Draft was a very bad result for us," Pascual said.

FOX Bet senior basketball trader Tieme Wesselink said posting odds on drafts generally result in losses but sportsbooks grin and bear it because bettors stay involved during a sport's down time.

"Generally, books, including ours, see more red numbers than green numbers on draft wagering for NFL, NBA, NHL," Wesselink said.

"We still love to continue to offer draft betting as it is a great way to build stories around the draft and to keep customers engaged in the sport during the offseason."

With NBA rosters restocked with the draft picks, do you want to take a flyer on the upcoming season? If so, head over to FOX Bet now!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA Draft 2022: Grades for Lakers, Warriors, Magic
National Basketball Association

NBA Draft 2022: Grades for Lakers, Warriors, Magic

7 hours ago
NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama tops Big Board
National Basketball Association

NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama tops Big Board

1 day ago
NBA odds: Lines on Bradley Beal's next team, from Lakers to Celtics
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Lines on Bradley Beal's next team, from Lakers to Celtics

1 day ago
Would the Lakers benefit from Kyrie Irving the most?
National Basketball Association

Would the Lakers benefit from Kyrie Irving the most?

1 day ago
NBA Draft 2022: Grades for all 30 first-round picks
National Basketball Association

NBA Draft 2022: Grades for all 30 first-round picks

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes